Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai is a Tamil-language movie released in 2026. It is a romantic thriller drama. Babu Vijay has directed it. It was released on May 15, 2026. There is a reckless orphan and a girl who runs away. She is a powerful minister's daughter and gets impulsive about marriage. Everything turned upside down after they married. The couple had to face a financial crunch and also many tough situations. Many dangerous enemies ran after them. Let's go through the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of the movie.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai online on Prime Video and Aha Tamil. It was released on Prime Video on June 5, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The story of this movie begins with a couple who married in secret. The boy is an orphan and carefree whereas the girl is the daughter of an influential minister. Without anticipating the coming events, they started a new life. Eventually, they faced many hardships. Also, they had no money and both of them were struggling with the financial crisis. On top of that, they faced enemies who were dangerous. The story is based on love and how it tests two people in adverse situations.

Cast and Crew

Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai has Jai Sampath and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the main roles. The other actors are Yogi Babu, Sathyan Sivakumar, and Adithya Kathir. Baby Vijay has produced the movie under BV Frames.

Reception

Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai has a 7 out of 10 IMDb rating. The story of the movie is so thrilling with a lot of romantic scenes.