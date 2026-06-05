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Instagram Reels Influencing Nearly Half of Purchase Decisions in India, Meta Study Claims

Meta said Reels is driving 81 percent product discovery and influencing 47 percent of purchase decisions among surveyed users in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 17:11 IST
Instagram Reels Influencing Nearly Half of Purchase Decisions in India, Meta Study Claims

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The report sheds light on the types of content that are resonating with Indian audiences

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Highlights
  • Gap between urban and rural video consumption is reportedly shrinking
  • The study revealed that Reels influence 47 percent of purchases
  • Creator engagement is said to be 60 percent higher
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Video consumption in India is no longer concentrated in metropolitan cities, according to a new study commissioned by Meta Platforms. The report revealed that Reels, Instagram's short-form video content, is playing a growing role in content discovery, creator engagement, and even purchase decisions. As per the company, daily video engagement on its platforms has become almost identical across metro cities, tier-2 and tier-3 towns, and rural India, hinting towards a narrowing gap in video consumption between urban and rural areas.

Reels Becoming a Discovery, Shopping Platform

The study was commissioned by Meta and carried out by the market research and consulting firm Ipsos, covering more than 4,000 respondents across 23 cities, towns, and rural regions in India. It revealed that 97 percent of surveyed users in India watch videos on Meta's platforms every day.

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The difference between urban and rural engagement appears to be decreasing, with daily video consumption standing at 98 percent in cities and 94 percent in rural areas. The report found that 97 percent of Gen Z users, 97 percent of women, and 98 percent of premium New Consumer Classification System (NCCS) A audiences consume video on Meta's platforms every day.

Meta said that Reels is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this trend. The study claims that 89 percent of Gen Z users engage with Reels daily, while daily engagement reaches 85 percent among women and 88 percent among NCCS A audiences. As per the company, its short-form video content platform now serves as a key channel for content discovery, creator engagement, and trend formation.

Commenting on the study, Saugato Bhowmik, Director, CPG, D2C, Automotive, (India) at Meta said, "Creators, culture and commerce are converging on Reels in ways we haven't seen before. For brands, this isn't just a content play — it's a always on Content-to- Commerce play. Reels are where discovery starts, trust is built, and purchase decisions are made."

The report also sheds light on the types of content that are resonating with Indian audiences. Beauty and makeup, fashion, lifestyle, fitness, comedy, and sports were revealed to be among the most popular content categories on Reels. Creators are said to have experienced big gains, with Meta claiming Reels generates nearly 60 percent higher creator engagement than other surveyed short-form video platforms.

Reels is also increasingly influencing consumer purchasing decisions, too. According to the study, the platform is driving 81 percent product discovery, 66 percent consideration, and influences 47 percent of purchase decisions among surveyed users, particularly in categories such as e-commerce, automotive, and financial services.

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Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Reels, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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