Redmi has finally introduced its much-awaited Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India recently. The company has added two new models in this series with the launch of Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. While the Note 15 Pro caters to the mid-range, the Pro+ is the flagship of the series. The latest model from the brand is equipped with a premium design, a crisp display, decent performance, and more.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs. 39,999. Lastly, the top-end model with 12GB + 512GB model is available for Rs. 43,999. That said, does it make sense to go for this smartphone given the strong competition in this segment? Let's find out in this review.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Design: Premium and Durable

Dimensions - 163.34 x 78.31 x 8.19 (Blue and Black) /8.47mm (Brown)

Weight - 207.1g (Blue, Black), 208g (Brown)

Colours - Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue

Redmi has made sure to make it as premium as possible. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is available in three colour options: Black and Blue with a glass finish on the rear, and Coffee Mocha with a vegan leather finish. I got the latter for review, and it sure looks premium in your hand. However, the design is not a big departure from the Note series. You still get that square camera module at the rear, which was present in the Note 14 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro (left) and Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus (right) looks quite similar in terms of design.

However, the company has made some changes to the frame this time, introducing a flat-frame design. This makes it easier to hold as compared to previous-generation models. The display has also been changed, now featuring quad-curved glass, which surely gives a premium look and feel.

More importantly, the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which provides some peace of mind when it comes to scratches or accidental drops. Apart from this, you also get IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K protection, which is also a good thing in this segment. The handset also features a fast, reliable in-display fingerprint sensor. However, it sits at the bottom of the screen, making it awkward to unlock.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Display: Vibrant and Colourful

Display - 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

Other Features - 480Hz touch sampling rate, 12-bit colour depth, 3,200nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Corninng Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is loaded with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED 12-bit display. You also get 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate, 100 percent P3 colour gamut, Wet Touch 2.0 support, TUV Eye Protection 2.0, 3,200nits of peak brightness, and more.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers vivid colours.

The company had made sure to pack a punch. The display looks sharp and offers rich colours without making them look too oversaturated. The blacks are inky deep, and you will enjoy binge-watching on this device. Moreover, the handset supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so you can easily watch HDR content on Netflix and YouTube.

Brightness is also a standout feature here. In outdoor conditions, you can easily watch the content on the display without much hassle. Moreover, PWM dimming puts less stress on the eyes at low brightness levels, which is a good thing. However, it does come with one simple compromise in terms of refresh rate. While the panel offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate, it does not support LTPO hardware.

The smartphone also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Moving on, the handset also comes with stereo speakers that are loud. You can also raise the volume by 400 per cent, though there is a significant drop in quality.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Software: Fluid, Smart, and Bloat-ridden

Software - Hyper OS 2

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 4 Years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. The company claims you will get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches with the latest smartphone, which is a good offer for this price segment.

Redmi is offering four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

The latest HyperOS 2 comes with a plethora of options to customise the device to your needs. The user interface feels fluid and stable for everyday usage. The animations do not stutter when you multitask, and you get some good options to customise the texts, icons, wallpapers, and more.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ also comes equipped with a plethora of AI features with Xiaomi Hyper AI. You get AI writing, AI Dynamic Wallpapers, and more. Then there is the AI Creativity Assistant that offers some image-related AI features like AI Beautify, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, Cutout, and AI Film. There is also AI subtitles, speech recognition, translation, and more for everyday usage.

That said, you get lots of bloatware instead. The smartphone comes with plenty of pre-installed applications like Block Blast, Bubble Shooter, TileFun, Scanner, PhonePe, and more. Secondly, the phone still ships with Android 15, while the competition is way ahead in this regard, as most phones in this price segment now offer Android 16.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Performance: A Reliable Daily Driver

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage - Up to 512GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 1TB

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. You also get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. I have compiled some synthetic benchmarks comparing the new Redmi device with similarly-priced smartphones, which you can check here:

Benchmarks Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Realme 16 Pro+ Vivo V60 iQOO Neo 10 Display resolution 1.5K 1.5K FHD+ FHD+ Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Dimensity 8400 Ultra (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro AnTuTu v10 1052399 1399710 16,02,933 6,91,275 PCMark Work 3.0 13701 15,226 14,628 12,102 Geekbench 6 Single 1235 1352 1,549 1,013 Geekbench 6 Multi 3199 3976 6,216 2,928 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 1900 3063 NA NA Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 761 1233 NA NA 3DM Wild Life 4228 7728 Maxed Out 3,148 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 4352 7778 13,102 3,148 3DM Steel Nomad Light 404 NA NA NA

Coming to the performance, the smartphone feels smooth and fluid in everyday tasks. So, whether you are doom-scrolling Reels or Shorts, checking WhatsApp, playing some casual games, or watching some videos, you will not feel much stutter or lag. The apps are quick to launch. Moreover, the handset also works well with heavy workflows, and I faced no issues while switching between apps like Slack, Instagram, and others during the review period.

The phone also handles most gaming decently. You can play popular titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile at medium to high settings, though it is not designed for a high-end gaming experience. The thermal management is decent. Although it gets warm during long gaming sessions, it is not too uncomfortable to hold.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Cameras: Mixed Bag

Rear - 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The company has added a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The company has also added a slightly improved selfie camera compared to the previous generation Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus daylight camera samples taken using primary sensor. (Tap to Open)

Coming to the daylight performance, the primary sensor is the star of the show. During the day, the photos came out sharp, and the colour reproduction looked natural. The dynamic range could have been slightly better, as I noticed the shadows appearing a bit darker in some photos, and there was some oversharpening as well in the daylight.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus daylight telephoto camera samples. (Tap to Open)

The smartphone lacks a telephoto sensor, which is a bummer in this price segment. The 2x zoom shots and more, basically from the primary sensor with crop zoom. Although on the surface level, the photos look decent, on closer inspection, you will see a bit of loss in detail. And with 4x zoom, there is a noticeable hit in the quality.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus daylight camera samples taken using ultra-wide-angle lens. (Tap to Open)

Coming to the ultra-wide-angle sensor, it does an average job, in the daylight conditions. The images were soft, and the dynamic range could have been better.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus low-light camera samples taken using primary sensor. (Tap to open)

Coming to low-light performance, this is where things take a different turn. The main sensor takes decent photos. The colours are natural, and the dynamic range is balanced. However, you can still notice some noises in the background. This is especially the case when the lights are not that great.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus low-light zoomed in shots. (Tap to Open)

However, with zoomed shots, the dynamic range definitely takes a hit, and the exposure is sometimes darker than the main sensor. With 4x shots, you will see noise and detail loss in low-light conditions.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus low-light camera samples taken using ultra-wide-angle lens. (Tap to Open)

The ultra-wide-angle lens also performed averagely during the testing period. The photos appeared soft, and there was noise.

Coming to the selfie performance, the smartphone does a decent job in daylight. The skin tone feels natural, and the edge detection around the subject is decent. However, in low-light things are not that great. In most of the cases, the photos appeared to be a bit softly focused and you can also see some noticeable noises in the background.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Battery: Decent

Battery Capacity - 6,580mAh

Wired Charging - 100W fast charging

Charger - 100W (Included in Box)

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6,580mAh battery, up from the 6,200mAh battery in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The battery life has improved compared to the previous generation model. During the testing period, I comfortably got almost a day and a half worth of battery life with moderate usage. With heavy use, the phone lasted comfortably for one full day.

The phone lasted 17 hours and 51 minutes in the PCMark Work 3.0 Battery Life test, which is decent for the price range. The handset also comes with 100W fast charging support, which is again a bump from its predecessor's 90W fast charging. The charging is relatively fast, and I got 0 to 74 percent in 30 minutes, while it took 49 minutes to charge to 100 percent.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Verdict

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ feels like a decent all-rounder, offering a good mix of features. The design feels premium for the price, and the vegan leather finish sure adds some brownie points. The display is big and bright, making it a good option for long binge-watching sessions. The battery life is good, and the improved fast charging does make a difference.

However, it is not a perfect all-rounder as there is still room for improvement. The 200-megapixel gamble pays off in the daylight and low-light conditions, but portraits and zoomed-in photos do leave room for improvement. The HyperOS 2.0 is stable, but still runs on Android 15, which is a miss at a time when most of the competition is offering models with the latest Android 16.

If you are considering a smartphone that can deliver good battery life, have a large display, and a sturdy build quality, then consider the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. However, the competition is quite tough here with entrants like Realme 16 Pro+, Poco F7, Vivo V60, Oppo Reno 15, and more.