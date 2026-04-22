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Boat Aavante Prime X Soundbar Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Satellite Speakers: Price, Features

The Boat Aavante Prime X features a 7.1.4-channel surround sound setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 18:00 IST
Boat Aavante Prime X Soundbar Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Satellite Speakers: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

The soundbar comes with magnetically detachable wireless satellite speakers

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Highlights
  • The Boat soundbar includes up-firing drivers, a wireless subwoofer
  • Introductory price of Rs. 37,999 is only for the first two days of sale
  • It includes audio modes for movies, gaming, music, and all sports
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Boat Aavante Prime X has been launched in India as the company's first truly wireless soundbar. As per the company, it combines a 7.1.4-channel surround sound setup, Dolby Atmos support, and wireless satellite speakers for a cinema-like experience at home. The soundbar has up-firing drivers and is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer. The Boat Aavante Prime X supports Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI eARC in terms of connectivity.

Boat Aavante Prime X Price in India, Availability

The Boat Aavante Prime X has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 37,999 for the first two days. After the promotional period, it will retail at Rs. 39,999. The soundbar will be available for purchase via Boat's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets across the country.

Boat Aavante Prime X Specifications, Features

The Boat Aavante Prime X features a 7.1.4-channel surround sound setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The company claims it has been designed to deliver multi-directional audio with enhanced depth. The setup includes up-firing drivers, a wireless subwoofer, and detachable rear satellite speakers.

In terms of hardware, the system includes an 8-inch subwoofer driver, multiple 2.25-inch drivers across the soundbar and satellite speakers, and supports a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. Combined, it is claimed to deliver a peak 700W output. Boat offers specific modes for different content types, including sports, movies, music, and gaming.

A notable addition to the experience is the presence of wireless satellite speakers. They can be magnetically detached from the soundbar and placed anywhere in a room.

These wireless satellite speakers are powered by a 4,500mAh battery and can deliver up to 12 hours of playback with Dolby Atmos via HDMI, while total playback is rated at up to 14.5 hours at 60 percent volume under standard conditions. For non-Dolby content, playback is rated at up to 7 hours.

Connectivity options on the Boat Aavante Prime X include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (e-ARC), USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and optical input.

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Further reading: Boat Aavante Prime X, Boat, soundbar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Boat Aavante Prime X Soundbar Launched in India With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Satellite Speakers: Price, Features
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