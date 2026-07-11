The OnePlus N6, Realme P4R 5G, and Poco M8 5G have recently arrived in India, expanding the choices available in the budget 5G smartphone segment. Although all three phones share features such as 50-megapixel primary cameras, high-refresh-rate displays, and fast-charging support, they differ in their processors, software experience, battery capacity, durability, and update policies. Buyers choosing between the three will also find notable differences in display technology and camera hardware. Here's a detailed comparison.

OnePlus N6 vs Realme P4R 5G vs Poco M8 5G: Price in India

OnePlus N6: The OnePlus N6 starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is available in Fresh Mint and Midnight Green colour options.

Realme P4R 5G: The Realme P4R 5G costs Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 256GB version. Buyers can choose from Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare finishes.

Poco M8 5G: The Poco M8 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options cost Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It is sold in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colourways.

OnePlus N6 vs Realme P4R 5G vs Poco M8 5G: Design, Display

OnePlus N6: The OnePlus N6 features a 6.75-inch HD LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode. It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is promised two Android OS upgrades along with three years of security updates. The handset carries IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

Realme P4R 5G: Realme equips the P4R 5G with a larger 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and will receive two Android updates and three years of security patches. The phone also features ArmourShell Tough Build protection alongside IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certifications.

Poco M8 5G: The Poco M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, Wet Touch 2.0 support, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is eligible for four Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The handset also comes with IP65 and IP66 ratings.

OnePlus N6 vs Realme P4R 5G vs Poco M8 5G: Processor, Battery

OnePlus N6: OnePlus powers the handset with the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also includes a 5,300sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 6.5W reverse wired charging.

Realme P4R 5G: The Realme P4R 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It features a 5,300sq mm AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system. The handset houses an 8,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging support.

Poco M8 5G: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset powers the Poco M8 5G, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone carries a smaller 5,520mAh battery but supports 45W wired fast charging as well as 18W reverse wired charging.

OnePlus N6 vs Realme P4R 5G vs Poco M8 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus N6: The OnePlus N6 features a single 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It supports video recording at up to 1080p at 60fps and includes Dual View Video mode. The handset measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 224g.

Realme P4R 5G: Realme offers a 50-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an 8-megapixel front camera on the P4R 5G. Camera features include Motion Photos, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Cinematic Video, Dual View Video, Time Lapse, and Slow Motion. The handset measures around 8.8mm in thickness and weighs approximately 224g.

Poco M8 5G: Poco equips the M8 5G with a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It supports 4K video recording and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 164x75.42x7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

OnePlus N6 vs Realme P4R 5G vs Poco M8 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The OnePlus N6 is best suited for users who prioritise battery life and software experience. Its 8,000mAh battery, OxygenOS 16, and military-grade durability make it a compelling option despite offering fewer cameras than its rivals.

The Realme P4R 5G is a balanced choice for buyers seeking a high refresh rate display, a large battery, useful AI features, and multiple storage variants at a lower starting price. It also includes bypass charging and ArmourShell protection.

The Poco M8 5G is the strongest option for users who value display quality, long-term software support, and performance. It offers the sharpest display, the most powerful chipset in this comparison, four years of Android updates, six years of security patches, and a higher-resolution selfie camera.

1. Which phone has the best display? The Poco M8 5G has the most capable display with a full-HD+ curved AMOLED panel, 3,200 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme P4R 5G offers the highest refresh rate at 144Hz, while the OnePlus N6 uses a 120Hz HD LCD panel. 2. Which phone has the biggest battery? The OnePlus N6 and Realme P4R 5G both pack 8,000mAh batteries with 45W wired fast charging. The Poco M8 5G has a smaller 5,520mAh battery. 3. Which phone offers the best performance? On paper, the Poco M8 5G should deliver the best performance thanks to its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, higher RAM options, and higher claimed AnTuTu score. The OnePlus N6 follows with the Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, while the Realme P4R 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6300.