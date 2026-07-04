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What Is LPDDR5X RAM in Phones and Does It Actually Matter?

LPDDR5X is an important upgrade, but it is not the only factor that affects phone performance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 4 July 2026 10:00 IST
What Is LPDDR5X RAM in Phones and Does It Actually Matter?

LPDDR5X is just one of several factors that determine phone performance

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Highlights
  • Flagship phones now commonly feature LPDDR5X memory
  • RAM works differently from your phone's storage
  • LPDDR5X improves gaming and multitasking performance
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Smartphone brands often highlight LPDDR5X RAM as one of the standout features of their latest flagship and premium mid-range devices. Alongside faster processors and AI-powered tools, it has become a common term on spec sheets. But what does LPDDR5X actually do, and will it make a noticeable difference when you use your phone every day? Here's what you need to know about the latest memory standard, how it compares with older versions, and whether it is worth considering when buying your next smartphone.

What Is LPDDR5X RAM?

LPDDR stands for Low Power Double Data Rate, a type of memory used in smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. LPDDR5X is currently the most widely used high-end LPDDR memory standard in smartphones.

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Unlike storage, which keeps your photos, videos, and apps, RAM is your phone's temporary working memory. It stores the data needed to keep apps running smoothly. Faster RAM helps the processor access data more quickly, making app launches, multitasking, and demanding tasks feel more responsive.

LPDDR5X supports data transfer speeds of up to 8,533Mbps, making it faster than LPDDR5. This helps the processor handle data more efficiently during gaming, high-resolution video recording, photo editing, AI-powered features, and multitasking.

LPDDR5X is also more power efficient, allowing manufacturers to balance performance with battery life. That said, RAM is only one part of the picture. The processor, storage, software optimisation, and cooling system all play an important role in overall performance. Today, LPDDR5X is commonly found in flagship smartphones and is gradually making its way to premium mid-range devices.

How Is LPDDR5X Different From LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X?

LPDDR5X is an upgraded version of LPDDR5, offering faster data transfer speeds and better power efficiency. While LPDDR5 supports speeds of up to 6,400 Mbps, LPDDR5X increases that to up to 8,533 Mbps. In everyday use, this means your phone can handle gaming, AI-powered features, photo and video editing, and multitasking more efficiently.

The difference is even more noticeable if you're upgrading from a phone with LPDDR4X memory. Older devices have lower memory speeds, which can affect performance during demanding tasks. LPDDR5X is also designed to use power more efficiently, helping improve battery life. However, RAM is only one part of the equation. The processor, storage, software optimisation, and cooling system all work together to determine how fast and smooth a phone feels.

Does LPDDR5X RAM Actually Matter?

For most people, upgrading from a phone with LPDDR4X to LPDDR5X can make everyday use feel smoother. Apps can open faster, multitasking feels more seamless, and demanding games can run more consistently when paired with a capable processor.

The biggest improvements are noticeable during demanding tasks such as recording 4K or 8K videos, editing high-resolution photos, using AI-powered features, and running multiple apps at once.

That said, LPDDR5X alone does not determine how fast a phone feels. The processor, storage, software optimisation, cooling system, and even the display's refresh rate all contribute to the overall experience. A well-optimised phone with LPDDR5 RAM can still outperform a poorly optimised device with LPDDR5X.

RAM capacity matters too. A phone with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM is better equipped for long-term multitasking than one with 8GB. However, if you mainly browse the web, stream videos, use social media, and send messages, you're unlikely to notice a significant difference between LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X.

For most buyers, LPDDR5X is a worthwhile upgrade, but it should not be the only factor when choosing a smartphone. A capable processor, fast storage, sufficient RAM, and well-optimised software are just as important.

FAQs

1. Is LPDDR5X RAM better than LPDDR5?

Yes. LPDDR5X offers faster data transfer speeds and improved power efficiency than LPDDR5, making it better suited to demanding tasks such as gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered features.

2. Does LPDDR5X RAM improve gaming performance?

It can. LPDDR5X helps the processor move data more quickly, which can improve game loading times and deliver smoother performance, especially in graphics-intensive titles.

3. Should you buy a phone just because it has LPDDR5X RAM?

Not necessarily. LPDDR5X is a useful upgrade, but the processor, storage speed, RAM capacity, and software optimisation also play a major role in overall performance.

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Further reading: LPDDR5X RAM, LPDDR5, LPDDR4X, RAM, Smartphone RAM
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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