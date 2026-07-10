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Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 on PS4 and PS5 come with campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 July 2026 14:53 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5

Photo Credit: Activision/ Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops was released in 2010

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Highlights
  • Black Ops 1 and 2 are priced $39.99 on PlayStation Store
  • PS Plus members get a 50 percent discount until August 8
  • The PlayStation ports have been developed by Iron Galaxy
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Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are now available on PS4 and PS5, Activision and Treyarch have announced. The PlayStation ports of the two Call of Duty games were announced last month. Black Ops 1 and 2 are priced at $40 each on PlayStation Store, but get a 50 percent discount for PS Plus members for a limited time.

Treyarch, the original developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2, announced the release of the ports on PS4 and PS5 on Thursday. The ports have been developed by Iron Galaxy, developer of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The studio also has a history of porting popular games to multiple platforms.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Pricing

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are priced at $39.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 2,999 in India). However, PS Plus members get a 50 percent discount till August 8, which brings the price of the ports down to $19.99 (Rs. 1,499 in India). Black Ops 1 and 2 are not part of a single bundle on PS4 and PS5 and can only be purchased separately.

Aside from the base game, PS4 and PS5 users can also purchase Season Passes for both titles to access additional DLC content. Season Passes are priced at $29.99 each (Rs. 2,699), but PS Plus members get a 67 percent discount, which brings down the price to $9.89 (Rs. 890).

To be clear, the PlayStation ports of Black Ops 1 and 2 do not feature any platform-specific enhancements or upgraded visuals that a remaster would. Both ports include single-player campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

Black Ops 1 and 2 were released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Up to this point, the titles were not available on PS4 and PS5 as the two consoles do not support PS3 games.

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Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops, Call of Duty Black Ops 2, Black Ops, Call of Duty, PlaStation, PS4, PS5, Treyarch, Iron Galaxy
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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