Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Released on PS4 and PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are now available on PS4 and PS5, Activision and Treyarch have announced. The PlayStation ports of the two Call of Duty games were announced last month. Black Ops 1 and 2 are priced at $40 each on PlayStation Store, but get a 50 percent discount for PS Plus members for a limited time.

Treyarch, the original developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2, announced the release of the ports on PS4 and PS5 on Thursday. The ports have been developed by Iron Galaxy, developer of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. The studio also has a history of porting popular games to multiple platforms.

They're here. 🫡



The original Black Ops and Black Ops II are now available on PS4 and PS5, ported by @IronGalaxy. https://t.co/JSzQDWDjsQ pic.twitter.com/zMnSXZsGRJ — Treyarch (@Treyarch) July 9, 2026

Black Ops 1 and 2 Pricing

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are priced at $39.99 on PlayStation Store (Rs. 2,999 in India). However, PS Plus members get a 50 percent discount till August 8, which brings the price of the ports down to $19.99 (Rs. 1,499 in India). Black Ops 1 and 2 are not part of a single bundle on PS4 and PS5 and can only be purchased separately.

Aside from the base game, PS4 and PS5 users can also purchase Season Passes for both titles to access additional DLC content. Season Passes are priced at $29.99 each (Rs. 2,699), but PS Plus members get a 67 percent discount, which brings down the price to $9.89 (Rs. 890).

To be clear, the PlayStation ports of Black Ops 1 and 2 do not feature any platform-specific enhancements or upgraded visuals that a remaster would. Both ports include single-player campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

Black Ops 1 and 2 were released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively. Up to this point, the titles were not available on PS4 and PS5 as the two consoles do not support PS3 games.