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Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Nothing Phone (4b) runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 July 2026 14:58 IST
Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Nothing Phone (4b) has an IP64 rating, while the Galaxy A37 has an IP68-rated build

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone (4b) features a 6.77-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy A37 runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset
  • Realme 16 5G has a dual rear camera unit
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The Nothing Phone (4b) was launched in India earlier this week with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. Nothing's first B-series smartphone belongs to the mid-range smartphone segment, and it is designed to compete with the likes of other affordable phones like Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Realme 16. Some of these handsets are designed to offer reliable performance, or a large display, or long-term software support.

If you're comparing the Nothing Phone (4b), Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, and Realme 16, the best option depends on what features you prefer the most. Here's a quick comparison of the three based on their price in India and specifications.

VoltNothing Phone 4B Discussion
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Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Price in India

Nothing Phone (4b): The Nothing Phone (4b) has a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model with 256GB of storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 38,999. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: It costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions of the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It is offered in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G costs Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. It is released in Air Black and Air White finishes.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Display, Software

Nothing Phone (4b): The new Nothing smartphone features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,344 pixels) Samsung Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The Nothing Phone (4b) runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1, and it is confirmed to get three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A37 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This Galaxy A series phone runs on the One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16. Samsung confirmed that it will GET six generations of Android and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates.

Realme 16: You will get a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display on the Realme 16 5G with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 4,200 nits of peak brightness. It comes pre-installed with Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0, and the company has assured three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Nothing Phone (4b) has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Galaxy A37 has an IP68-rated build. The Realme 16 has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Processor, Battery

Nothing Phone (4b): Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset is used in the Nothing Phone (4b). It has an Adreno 810 GPU and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone features a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Samsung Galaxy A37 runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. You will get a 5,000mAh battery in this device that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. The battery has 45W charging support.

Realme 16: Finally, the Realme 16 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and reverse charging support.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Cameras, Dimensions

Nothing Phone (4b): On the rear, the Nothing Phone (4b) has a dual camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung sensor. It features an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The phone measures 164.4x78.2x8.6mm and weighs about 210g.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The Samsung Galaxy A37 has a slightly advanced triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It flaunts a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. It measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g.

Realme 16: Finally, the Realme 16 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 158.30 x 75.13 x 8.10mm and weighs around 183g.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16: Which One Should You Buy?

Among the Nothing Phone (4b), Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, and Realme 16, the best choice depends on what a buyer values most. The Nothing Phone has a distinctive design and is a better choice for users who prioritise software longevity and a stronger chipset. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery are the standout features of the device, but the Realme 16 scores with an even larger 7,000mAh battery compared to the other two. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is a balanced package with an Exynos 1480 chipset and triple rear cameras. 

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Realme 16 5G comparison
  Nothing Phone (4b)
Nothing Phone (4b)
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Realme 16 5G
Realme 16 5G
Key Specs
Display6.77-inch6.70-inch6.57-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4-MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
Front Camera16-megapixel 12-megapixel 50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB6GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity6000mAh5000mAh7000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1080x2344 pixels2340x1080 pixels1080x2372 pixels
GENERAL
BrandNothingSamsungRealme
ModelPhone (4b)Galaxy A37 5G16 5G
Release dateJuly 7, 2026-January 30, 2026
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaYes-No
Body typeGlassGlass-
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 78.20 x 8.60162.90 x 78.20 x 7.40158.30 x 75.13 x 8.10
Weight (g)210.00196.00183.00
IP ratingIP64IP68IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)600050007000
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast charging33W Fast Charging-60W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNo-
ColoursBlack, Blue, WhiteAwesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome GraygreenAir Black, Air White
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.776.706.57
Resolution1080x2344 pixels2340x1080 pixels1080x2372 pixels
Protection typeOther--
Pixels per inch (PPI)381-397
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core-octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4-MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo
RAM8GB6GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage-Yes-
Expandable storage type-microSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)-1000-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras232
Rear autofocusYes--
Rear flashYes--
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Front flashNo--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)-Macro-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinNothing OS 4.1One UI 8.5Realme UI 7.0
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 6.00-Yes, v 5.30
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs2--
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYes-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM--
4G/ LTEYes--
5GYes--
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM--
4G/ LTEYes--
5GYes--
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYes--
Proximity sensorYes--
AccelerometerYes--
Ambient light sensorYes--
GyroscopeYes--
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b Price, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Realme 16, Realme 16 Price in India, Realme, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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