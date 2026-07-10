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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event

Samsung is reportedly preparing a wider foldable smartphone, tentatively referred to as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 15:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra Prices Surface Ahead of Unpacked Launch Event

The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB could cost $100 (roughly Rs. 9,500) more than Galaxy Z Fold 7

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 could use a Snapdragon Gen 5 chip
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may feature a 200-megapixel camera
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8 may use Snapdragon in select markets
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Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could launch in the US with higher price tags than their predecessors, according to a report. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to cross the $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,90,800) mark, while Samsung is also expected to introduce a wider foldable model. The report also points to Google's Gemini Intelligence being integrated into the new foldables from launch. Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series US Prices Leak With Gemini AI Details

According to a report by SE Daily, Samsung is finalising the US pricing of its upcoming foldable smartphones ahead of their official debut. The publication claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with 256GB of storage could be priced at $2,099 (roughly Rs. 2,00,300) in the US. If accurate, it would cost $100 (roughly Rs. 9,500) more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which debuted at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,90,700). According to the report, higher memory component costs are expected to affect pricing, although the reported increase is smaller than recent rises seen across the smartphone industry.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the wider foldable are expected to be the first smartphones to ship with One UI 9.0 and Google's Gemini Intelligence. It is expected to allow users to issue a single request that can trigger actions across several applications simultaneously.

The report further claims that Samsung is preparing a wider foldable smartphone, tentatively referred to as the Galaxy Z Wide Fold. The wider inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio is expected to provide more screen space for productivity tasks and media consumption. It is also said to be priced at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,81,200) for the 256GB storage variant.

Previous reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and pack a 4,800mAh battery. Leaked specifications indicate that the rear camera system may include two 50-megapixel sensors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It could house a 5,000mAh battery and feature a triple rear camera system comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will likely use a Snapdragon chipset in select markets, including North America, while other regions are expected to receive an Exynos variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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