Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Galaxy S25 FE: Full Comparison

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is the latest addition to the company's Fan Edition lineup and is currently available in select global markets. As the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, it brings a newer Exynos 2500 chipset and updated software while retaining key features such as a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 4,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S25 FE, meanwhile, launched in India with an Exynos 2400 chipset. India pricing and availability for the Galaxy S26 FE are yet to be announced.

Here's a comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE based on their India price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at EUR 899 (about Rs. 1,00,000), while the 8GB + 512GB option costs EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000). Samsung has not yet announced the India price of the Galaxy S26 FE. It will be available in Blueberry, Graphite and Pistachio colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB models are priced at Rs. 65,999 and Rs. 77,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Display, Software

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340-pixel) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 16 million colours. The phone runs on Android 17 with One UI 9 and is promised up to seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE also comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 16 million colours and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8 and will also get seven years of Android OS and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Processor, Battery

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is powered by a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC with CPU speeds of up to 3.3GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base configuration. The phone packs a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung rates it for up to 29 hours of video playback.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE runs on a deca-core Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset with CPU speeds of up to 3.2GHz. It is available with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone has a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It supports up to 28 hours of video playback.

Both smartphones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. The Galaxy S26 FE uses a USB Type-C port with USB 2.0, while the Galaxy S25 FE has a USB Type-C port with the faster USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard. Both phones support GPS, GLONASS, Beidou and Galileo, while the Galaxy S25 FE additionally supports NavIC.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras support autofocus and OIS, while the telephoto camera offers 3x optical zoom, 2x optical-quality zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The front features a 12-megapixel f/2.2 camera. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and slow-motion recording at up to 240fps in FHD. It measures 161.6x76.9x7.4mm and weighs 193g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera system supports autofocus and OIS, along with 3x optical zoom, 2x optical-quality zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. It has a 12-megapixel f/2.2 front camera. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps and slow-motion recording at up to 240fps in FHD. It measures 161.3x76.6x7.4mm and weighs 190g.

Both smartphones support dual SIMs, with Nano-SIM and eSIM options. They also have stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for the same set of common video and audio formats. The Galaxy S26 FE is slightly taller and wider than the Galaxy S25 FE, but both phones are the same thickness at 7.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE brings a newer Exynos 2500 processor and Android 17, along with slightly longer video playback time. At the same time, Samsung has kept several key specifications unchanged from the Galaxy S25 FE, including the 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery and 45W wired charging support.

The camera hardware is also largely the same on both phones, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The Galaxy S25 FE does have an edge in connectivity, though, with USB 3.2 Gen 1 compared to USB 2.0 on the Galaxy S26 FE.

For buyers in India, the Galaxy S25 FE is the easier choice for now, especially since its price starts at Rs. 59,999. The Galaxy S26 FE looks more appealing if you want the newer processor and software, but whether those upgrades are worth paying more for will depend on its India price when Samsung announces it.

FAQs