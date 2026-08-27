Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally get an official look at its gameplay and story details on Thursday. An extended trailer for the game is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix and developer Rockstar Games is expected to share a deep dive into the game's systems. The extended look showcase arrives after a string of leaks have already spoiled the surprise for many eager fans.

Rockstar Games acknowledged the GTA 6 leaks in a statement on Wednesday, calling them “heartbreaking” for the development team. But the developer said it was “very excited” for fans to see GTA 6's extended look on Thursday.

How to Watch GTA 6: An Extended Look

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET. In India, the show will begin on August 28 at 12.30am IST. You must be subscribed to Netflix to see the extended trailer on the streaming platform.

The Netflix page for the extended GTA 6 showcase has been live since it was announced last month. The description on the page reads: “See the premiere of an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series, on August 27.” You can also set a reminder on the Netflix app to get a notification when the extended trailer goes live.

If you are not a Netflix member, you will be able to watch the extended look on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website six hours after the show premieres on the streaming service, at 9pm ET (August 28 at 6.30am IST).

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that once Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look debuts on Netflix, creators will be able share reaction videos on YouTube and other social media websites.

Quick clarification: you are free to livestream An Extended Look from 3 p.m. ET on August 27 providing you adhere to platform-specific guidance and you do not simply restream or repost the unedited video in full without context or commentary. https://t.co/lgXjSFLEDr — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 27, 2026

What to Expect From GTA 6's Extended Look

The studio has not shared details about the extended look, but it is expected to finally officially reveal GTA 6 gameplay and give an in-depth look at the game's immersive open world environments and its dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

Rockstar will also likely share more details about the game's story. The official description of the game's premise on the GTA 6 website reads: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Some rumours have claimed that the Netflix premiere will be split up into separate episodes, each offering a deep dive into specific aspects of GTA 6. More information on the game from Rockstar will follow the extended look trailer on Netflix.

Recent GTA 6 leaks have already showed brief glimpses of gameplay, largely focussing on Jason. The leaked clips show him taking part in various activities like driving, committing robberies, getting into altercations, and exploring Vice City's social scene, including nightclubs and strip clubs. Expect the official extended look to share more details on Lucia and her gameplay and reveal how character switching between Lucia and Jason will work.

Additionally, the extended look trailer could also bring detials on missions and side activities that will be available to players in GTA 6. The show may also reveal the full Leonida and Vice City map that. Rockstar may also tease the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online, which is expected to arrive sometime after the launch of GTA 6 on November 19, 2026.