Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Premieres on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Premieres on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will debut on Netflix on August 27 at 3pm ET. It will be available on YouTube six hours later.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 August 2026 14:19 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Premieres on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will premiere on Netflix on August 27

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026
  • The Netflix premiere will bring an extended look at GTA 6 gameplay, story
  • GTA 6 won’t get a disc version at launch
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally get an official look at its gameplay and story details on Thursday. An extended trailer for the game is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix and developer Rockstar Games is expected to share a deep dive into the game's systems. The extended look showcase arrives after a string of leaks have already spoiled the surprise for many eager fans.

Rockstar Games acknowledged the GTA 6 leaks in a statement on Wednesday, calling them “heartbreaking” for the development team. But the developer said it was “very excited” for fans to see GTA 6's extended look on Thursday.

How to Watch GTA 6: An Extended Look

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, August 27 at 3pm ET. In India, the show will begin on August 28 at 12.30am IST. You must be subscribed to Netflix to see the extended trailer on the streaming platform.

The Netflix page for the extended GTA 6 showcase has been live since it was announced last month. The description on the page reads: “See the premiere of an extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, the next evolution in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series, on August 27.” You can also set a reminder on the Netflix app to get a notification when the extended trailer goes live.

If you are not a Netflix member, you will be able to watch the extended look on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the GTA 6 website six hours after the show premieres on the streaming service, at 9pm ET (August 28 at 6.30am IST).

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that once Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look debuts on Netflix, creators will be able share reaction videos on YouTube and other social media websites.

What to Expect From GTA 6's Extended Look

The studio has not shared details about the extended look, but it is expected to finally officially reveal GTA 6 gameplay and give an in-depth look at the game's immersive open world environments and its dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

Rockstar will also likely share more details about the game's story. The official description of the game's premise on the GTA 6 website reads: “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Some rumours have claimed that the Netflix premiere will be split up into separate episodes, each offering a deep dive into specific aspects of GTA 6. More information on the game from Rockstar will follow the extended look trailer on Netflix.

Recent GTA 6 leaks have already showed brief glimpses of gameplay, largely focussing on Jason. The leaked clips show him taking part in various activities like driving, committing robberies, getting into altercations, and exploring Vice City's social scene, including nightclubs and strip clubs. Expect the official extended look to share more details on Lucia and her gameplay and reveal how character switching between Lucia and Jason will work.

Additionally, the extended look trailer could also bring detials on missions and side activities that will be available to players in GTA 6. The show may also reveal the full Leonida and Vice City map that. Rockstar may also tease the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online, which is expected to arrive sometime after the launch of GTA 6 on November 19, 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 6 An Extended Look, GTA 6, GTA 6 Gameplay, GTA 6 Netflix, Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games, Take Two, GTA 6 Leaks
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Sony WH-CH730N Listings Reveal Key Details Ahead of Reported October 15 Launch
Poco X8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Sold via Flipkart
Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look Premieres on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GTA 6: An Extended Look Debuts on Netflix Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Crimson Desert's New 'Enhanced' Update Attemps to Fix the Game's Story
  3. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  4. Realme C100i With a 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus 16 Display Tipped to Offer Ultra-Thin Four-Sided Bezels
  6. Realme P4 Power, P4 Lite Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi First Smartphone Price in India Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  2. Crypto ATM Scams Resulted in $388 Million Losses, CFTC Warns
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched With 4,900mAh Battery, Exynos 2500 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  4. Meta Agrees to Pay $18 Billion to Settle US Lawsuits Over Children's Social Media Addiction
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features
  6. Nvidia Agrees to Buy Hugging Face for $12.9 Billion: Report
  7. Crimson Desert Gets Free 'Enhanced' Update That Adds New Cutscenes and Story Moments
  8. OpenAI Details How Its AI Agents Bypassed Security Controls in Hugging Face Breach
  9. Boat Crest AI Announced, Brings Gemini-Powered Voice Features to Upcoming Smart Audio Devices
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 27: How to Claim Mystic Artificer Backpack and Other Free Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »