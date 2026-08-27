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Mivi First Smartphone Price in India Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Beyond the Snapdragon chipset and 5G support, little is known about the Mivi phone's hardware so far.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 20:09 IST
Mivi First Smartphone Price in India Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi has not revealed the phone’s launch date yet

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Highlights
  • Mivi’s phone is tipped to support 5G connectivity
  • Flipkart has teased the phone in a green colour option
  • The phone’s camera and battery details remain unknown
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Mivi is set to enter India's smartphone market with its first handset, expanding beyond its established audio business. The upcoming phone is expected to target the budget segment, with a Snapdragon chipset as one of its key hardware details. Mivi has already teased the device on Flipkart, but has not yet revealed its name, launch date or complete specifications. A new report has now hinted at the phone's expected price range in the country.

Mivi's First Phone for India Tipped to Cost Under Rs. 15,000

According to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the upcoming Mivi handset will launch in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, while Mivi is yet to announce its final price. The report added that the phone will likely support 5G connectivity. The company has already teased using a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the exact chip has not been revealed yet.

A promotional listing on Flipkart has already confirmed the upcoming handset and revealed some design details. The teaser shows a green colour option and a flat rear panel with rounded corners. The live microsite also suggests that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

Beyond the Snapdragon chipset and 5G support, little is known about the Mivi phone's hardware so far. The company has not disclosed details about the camera setup, battery, RAM or storage.

The publication also noted that Mivi recently reportedly appointed Himanshu Tandon, who has worked at Poco and CMF by Nothing, bringing smartphone industry experience to the company.

Notably, Mivi's entry comes as Fire-Boltt moves from wearables into smartphones, while Ai+ has already launched handsets in India. Micromax is reportedly preparing a comeback, and Philips has also teased a new phone. Established players such as Redmi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo are increasingly concentrating on higher price segments.

Rising RAM and storage costs have made it harder for established brands to maintain aggressive pricing, giving newer players an opening in the budget market. Mivi's phone is expected to compete on more than its Snapdragon chipset, with cameras, battery life, software support, performance and after-sales service also likely to matter.

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Further reading: Mivi, Mivi smartphone, Mivi phone price, Mivi first smartphone, Mivi India launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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