Realme is said to have once again hiked the prices of several smartphones in India. With this move, the company joins brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo in raising smartphone prices in recent weeks. According to a tipster, the price revision affects models such as Realme P4 Power, P4x, P4R, P4 Lite 5G and P4 Lite 4G, with hikes ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, depending on the variant. The latest price revision comes shortly after Realme expanded the P4 lineup with the P4s 5G.

Realme Smartphones Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, the Realme P4 Power has received a Rs. 3,000 price hike across all three configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant has gone up from Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version now costs Rs. 34,999, up from Rs. 31,999. The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard has increased from Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 37,999.

Price hike alert🚨

realme increases the price of their smartphone by upto ₹3k:



P4 power:

• 8/128GB: ₹29,999 → ₹32,999

• 8/256GB: ₹31,999 → ₹34,999

• 12/256GB: ₹34,999 → ₹37,999



P4x:

• 6/128GB: ₹22,999 → ₹24,999

• 8/128GB: ₹24,999 → ₹27,999



P4R:

•… pic.twitter.com/juSE42lHAI — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 27, 2026

For comparison, the handset was launched in January, with the 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 30,999 at launch.

The Realme P4x is tipped to have more expensive, too. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration now costs Rs. 24,999, compared with Rs. 22,999 previously. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB variant has gone up from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 27,999.

The Realme P4R has received a Rs. 1,000 increase on its 4GB + 64GB variant, taking the price from Rs. 18,999 to Rs. 19,999. The 4GB + 128GB model now costs Rs. 21,999, up from Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the 6GB + 128GB variant has increased from Rs. 22,999 to Rs. 23,999, while the 6GB + 256GB configuration is now priced at Rs. 26,999, compared with Rs. 24,999 earlier.

Another model that is said to have been hiked is the Realme P4 Lite 5G. The tipster claims its 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 17,999, up from Rs. 16,499, while the 4GB + 128GB model has gone from Rs. 18,499 to Rs. 19,999. The 6GB + 128GB version now costs Rs. 22,999, compared with Rs. 20,999 previously.

The last handset is the Realme P4 Lite 4G, whose 4GB + 64GB variant has become Rs. 1,000 more expensive and is now priced at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB + 128GB model has received a Rs. 2,000 increase, taking its price to Rs. 15,999. While the company has yet to comment publicly on the revisions, the updated prices are now reflected on the Realme India website.

This is not the first time Realme has increased smartphone prices in India this year. The company had previously raised prices of several P4-series models in June, while it also revised prices across its Realme 16 and C-series lineups earlier this month.