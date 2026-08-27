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Realme P4 Power, P4x, P4R and P4 Lite Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 3,000

The latest price revision comes shortly after Realme expanded the P4 lineup with the P4s 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 13:44 IST
Realme P4 Power, P4x, P4R and P4 Lite Prices Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 3,000

The Realme P4 Power was launched in January at a starting price of Rs. 25,999

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Highlights
  • Prices for several smartphones in the Realme P4 lineup have been hiked
  • Price increases range from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 for affected models
  • Realme joins other brands like OnePlus and Vivo in recent price hikes
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Realme is said to have once again hiked the prices of several smartphones in India. With this move, the company joins brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo in raising smartphone prices in recent weeks. According to a tipster, the price revision affects models such as Realme P4 Power, P4x, P4R, P4 Lite 5G and P4 Lite 4G, with hikes ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, depending on the variant. The latest price revision comes shortly after Realme expanded the P4 lineup with the P4s 5G.

Realme Smartphones Price Hike

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, the Realme P4 Power has received a Rs. 3,000 price hike across all three configurations. The 8GB + 128GB variant has gone up from Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version now costs Rs. 34,999, up from Rs. 31,999. The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard has increased from Rs. 34,999 to Rs. 37,999.

For comparison, the handset was launched in January, with the 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 30,999 at launch.

The Realme P4x is tipped to have more expensive, too. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration now costs Rs. 24,999, compared with Rs. 22,999 previously. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 128GB variant has gone up from Rs. 24,999 to Rs. 27,999.

The Realme P4R has received a Rs. 1,000 increase on its 4GB + 64GB variant, taking the price from Rs. 18,999 to Rs. 19,999. The 4GB + 128GB model now costs Rs. 21,999, up from Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the 6GB + 128GB variant has increased from Rs. 22,999 to Rs. 23,999, while the 6GB + 256GB configuration is now priced at Rs. 26,999, compared with Rs. 24,999 earlier.

Another model that is said to have been hiked is the Realme P4 Lite 5G. The tipster claims its 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 17,999, up from Rs. 16,499, while the 4GB + 128GB model has gone from Rs. 18,499 to Rs. 19,999. The 6GB + 128GB version now costs Rs. 22,999, compared with Rs. 20,999 previously.

The last handset is the Realme P4 Lite 4G, whose 4GB + 64GB variant has become Rs. 1,000 more expensive and is now priced at Rs. 13,999. The 4GB + 128GB model has received a Rs. 2,000 increase, taking its price to Rs. 15,999. While the company has yet to comment publicly on the revisions, the updated prices are now reflected on the Realme India website.

This is not the first time Realme has increased smartphone prices in India this year. The company had previously raised prices of several P4-series models in June, while it also revised prices across its Realme 16 and C-series lineups earlier this month.

Realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design for a big-battery smartphone
  • IP69-rated for dust and water
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Can be used as a powerbank in emergencies
  • Bad
  • 144Hz refresh rate only works with two apps
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Gets hot when recording 60 fps video
Read detailed Realme P4 Power 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,001mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Realme P4 Power, Realme P4x, Realme P4R, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 Lite 4G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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