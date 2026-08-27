Crimson Desert, the hit action-adventure game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss, is getting revamped as an enhanced version. The enhanced version attempts to improve the game's narrative by adding new story moments and cutscenes, in addition to a few other improvements. Crimson Desert Enhanced is now available to all existing owners of the game via a free update.

Pearl Abyss announced the enhanced version of the action-adventure title at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The free 2.00.00 update comes with all post-launch additions and updates Crimson Desert has received to date. Pearl Abyss has released multiple major updates to improve the game's combat, traversal, quests, and other systems since launch.

The Greymane's Journey, Enhanced.

Discover an enhanced #CrimsonDesert, featuring new story moments and expanded voice-over & language support, available as a free update for all owners of the base game.

Begin your adventure in Pywel, refined since launch with a wealth of updates… pic.twitter.com/RLkMOfX7YY — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) August 25, 2026

Crimson Desert Enhanced Features

Notably, Crimson Desert Enhanced brings improvements to the game's story. The enhanced version of the game comes with new cutscenes and story moments throughout the main questline. The game's story had received criticism at launch, and the new update seems to address some narrative problems by adding new content.

The update also adds voice-over support for German, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese languages and interface and subtitles support for Arabic.

Crimson Desert Enhanced features the version 2.00.00 of the game that includes all 16 previous content updates and additions. Pearl Abyss has rolled out regular major updates and hotfixes to patch reported bugs and glitches, improve UI and gameplay, and boost performance on PC and consoles. In the process, Crimson Desert has received new content and game features that were not present in the game at launch.

Exiting owners of the game on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X can update the game to the latest version 2.00.00 at no additional cost to get the enhanced version. New players can buy Crimson Desert Enhanced across supported storefronts with a 20 percent discount.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19. Since its launch, the game has breached multiple sales milestones. In June, Pearl Abyss confirmed the game had sold over 6 million copies.