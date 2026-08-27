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Crimson Desert Gets Free 'Enhanced' Update That Adds New Cutscenes and Story Moments

Crimson Desert Enhanced is now available as a free update on all supported platforms.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 August 2026 16:55 IST
Crimson Desert Gets Free 'Enhanced' Update That Adds New Cutscenes and Story Moments

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is an open-world action adventure game

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Highlights
  • Crimson Desert released on March 19
  • The game has sold over 6 million copies
  • Crimson Desert Enhanced is available for free to existing owners
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Crimson Desert, the hit action-adventure game from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss, is getting revamped as an enhanced version. The enhanced version attempts to improve the game's narrative by adding new story moments and cutscenes, in addition to a few other improvements. Crimson Desert Enhanced is now available to all existing owners of the game via a free update.

Pearl Abyss announced the enhanced version of the action-adventure title at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The free 2.00.00 update comes with all post-launch additions and updates Crimson Desert has received to date. Pearl Abyss has released multiple major updates to improve the game's combat, traversal, quests, and other systems since launch.

Crimson Desert Enhanced Features

Notably, Crimson Desert Enhanced brings improvements to the game's story. The enhanced version of the game comes with new cutscenes and story moments throughout the main questline. The game's story had received criticism at launch, and the new update seems to address some narrative problems by adding new content.

The update also adds voice-over support for German, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese languages and interface and subtitles support for Arabic.

Crimson Desert Enhanced features the version 2.00.00 of the game that includes all 16 previous content updates and additions. Pearl Abyss has rolled out regular major updates and hotfixes to patch reported bugs and glitches, improve UI and gameplay, and boost performance on PC and consoles. In the process, Crimson Desert has received new content and game features that were not present in the game at launch. 

Exiting owners of the game on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X can update the game to the latest version 2.00.00 at no additional cost to get the enhanced version. New players can buy Crimson Desert Enhanced across supported storefronts with a 20 percent discount.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19. Since its launch, the game has breached multiple sales milestones. In June, Pearl Abyss confirmed the game had sold over 6 million copies.

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Further reading: Crimson Desert, Crimson Desert Enhanced, Pearl Abyss, Gamescom 2026
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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