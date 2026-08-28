Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup is expected to be launched early next year as the successor to the Galaxy S26 series, and the lineup is believed to include the standard Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. Most recently, computer-aided design (CAD) renders and a few specifications of the Galaxy S27 Pro have leaked online, offering an early look at the design. The new leak shows that the phone will adopt an iPhone 17 Pro-style rear camera design, instead of Samsung's signature vertical camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Design Leak Shows Smaller Galaxy S27 Ultra

Androidheadlines.com shared alleged CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro in association with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks). The renders show that the Pro variant will closely follow the design language of the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Samsung could ditch its traditional vertical camera island in favour of a camera plateau resembling the design seen on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The renders show a triple rear camera unit arranged across the camera bar.

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ Android Headlines

The Galaxy S27 Pro could have similar cameras to the Galaxy S27 Ultra, with the main difference being the telephoto hardware. The camera setup could include a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto. The Ultra model, for comparison, is rumoured to include a 5x telephoto sensor.

The new camera island design is likely to offer more room for camera sensors and a larger vapour chamber. It could also help Samsung to implement magnetic charging support.

The leaked renders suggest that the Pro version will be a smaller version of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, without the S Pen. It will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch display and measure 154.06 x 73.77 x 7.95mm. It could come with rounded frame edges and narrow screen bezels.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumoured to pack a 5,200mAh battery. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. Samsung could ship the phone with an Exynos chip in certain markets. It is expected to be offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations.