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  • Realme C100i Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.75 Inch 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Realme C100i Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Realme C100i is available for purchase in India in Midnight Black and Skyline Silver colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 12:29 IST
Realme C100i Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100i features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Realme C100i features a Unisoc chipset
  • Realme C100i carries a single rear camera
  • Realme C100i is currently on sale via Flipkart
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Realme C100i was launched in India on Thursday as the tech firm's latest budget C series smartphone. The handset is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The Realme C100i is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7000 series chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It also features a single rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Realme C100i is equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Realme C100i Price in India, Availability

Realme C100i price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole configuration featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The company is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 250 to eligible students.

The handset is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The Realme C100i is offered in two colour options, namely Midnight Black and Skyline Silver.

Realme C100i Specifications, Features

The Realme C100i is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent sRGB, 16.7 million colours, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Panda MN228 cover glass. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Realme C100i is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The phone also features an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. For optics, the Realme C100i carries a single 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the back with autofocus and a 78-degree field of view. It also sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme C100i packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 166.5x78.2x8.7mm and weighs about 210g.

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Realme C100i

Realme C100i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Realme C100i, Realme, Realme C100i Price in India, Realme C100i India Launch, Realme C100i Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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