Realme C100i was launched in India on Thursday as the tech firm's latest budget C series smartphone. The handset is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The Realme C100i is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7000 series chipset, paired with a 6,500mAh battery. It also features a single rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The Realme C100i is equipped with a 6.75-inch LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Realme C100i Price in India, Availability

Realme C100i price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole configuration featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The company is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 250 to eligible students.

The handset is currently on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. The Realme C100i is offered in two colour options, namely Midnight Black and Skyline Silver.

Realme C100i Specifications, Features

The Realme C100i is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Realme UI, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent sRGB, 16.7 million colours, 254 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Panda MN228 cover glass. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Realme C100i is an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz. The phone also features an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. For optics, the Realme C100i carries a single 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the back with autofocus and a 78-degree field of view. It also sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Realme C100i packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It also supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 166.5x78.2x8.7mm and weighs about 210g.

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