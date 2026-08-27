Samsung Galaxy S26 FE was launched in select global markets on Thursday as the company's new ‘Fan Edition' offering in the Galaxy S26 lineup. The phone is scheduled to go on sale globally early next month via the company's website. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is powered by an Exynos 2000 series chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset boasts a 4,900mAh battery with support for wired fast charging and wireless charging. It carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The phone is also equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE price starts at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering the same RAM as the base model and 256GB of storage, costs EUR 899 (about Rs. 1,00,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000). The India pricing of the phone has yet to be revealed.

The new handset is set to go on sale in select global markets on September 4 via the Samsung online store. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is offered in Blueberry, Graphite, and Pistachio colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Samsung's latest OneUI 9, which is based on Android 17. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits peak brightness. The South Korean tech giant says that the phone ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powering the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is an Exynos 2500 SoC, which is built on a 3nm process

Moreover, it features 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera, offering up to 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom, and OIS. The phone also sports a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with an 85-degree field of view.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone measures 161.6x76.9x7.4mm and weighs about 193g.