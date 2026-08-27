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Boat Crest AI Announced, Brings Gemini-Powered Voice Features to Upcoming Smart Audio Devices

Boat products with Crest AI built-in will let users speak out natural language voice commands to get things done hands-free.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 15:42 IST
Boat Crest AI Announced, Brings Gemini-Powered Voice Features to Upcoming Smart Audio Devices

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat’s Crest AI platform will be integrated into future audio products

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Highlights
  • Boat’s Crest AI is integrated with Google’s Gemini Live
  • Users can speak out commands using natural language
  • Crest AI comes with three modes to help get things done
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Wearables brand Boat today announced a new AI platform called Crest AI for its upcoming smart audio devices. Boat hasn't officially announced any products that will power this experience but has only provided details about the new AI platform and the various features the audio brand will roll out in its upcoming products. Boat claims that Crest AI and its features are developed by the brand. But its features will be powered by Google's Gemini model and will be integrated with Gemini Live as well, enabling a hands-free AI experience for its audio products.

Boat's AI-Powered Crest AI Features

Boat states that Crest AI, by design, makes AI more accessible to its users. Using Gemini Live, users will be able to converse with Crest AI using natural language. This can be accomplished by simply speaking to its smart audio products.

Crest AI offers a few features of its own. This includes Crest Ask, Crest Act and Crest Translate. The translation feature will allow for instant and real-time translations. There's also multi-language support, allowing users to communicate across languages when required. Crest Ask basically helps out with everyday queries, including questions about the weather and so on. Crest Act can be used for more advanced queries.

Boat's partnership with Google also lets them integrate Google Workspace into Crest AI. The feature will let users of its smart audio products manage their Gmail, Google Tasks and Google Calendar using natural language voice commands like “Help me respond to that email,” or “Schedule a meeting for me.”

It's currently unclear which category of Boat products will be the first to receive the Crest AI badge. Boat currently manufactures both wearable and audio products in India. Crest AI, according to Boat, will first arrive on its smart audio products. We had previously reported that Boat was developing AI capabilities for its audio portfolio. Boat is not alone when it comes to delivering AI capabilities on audio products. Nothing added support for OpenAI's ChatGPT with its Ear TWS earphones.

Boat recently launched its PartyPal series of speakers in India. The series includes several models, including the PartyPal 650, PartyPal 600 Plus, PartyPal 500, PartyPal 390 Plus, PartyPal 230, PartyPal Boom, PartyPal Ultra and PartyPal Rumbl. These devices come equipped with RGB lighting and karaoke capabilities. The speakers are priced from Rs. 9,499 onwards, with the highest-priced model retailing at Rs. 23,999.

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design is still eye-catchy
  • EQ with profile sharing
  • Support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Better battery life (compared to Ear 2)
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Bad
  • ANC is not the best
  • Case is again prone to scratches
  • Overall, not a ground-breaking upgrade over Ear 2
Read detailed Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

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Further reading: Boat Crest AI, Boat
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Boat Crest AI Announced, Brings Gemini-Powered Voice Features to Upcoming Smart Audio Devices
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