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OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels, Custom 165Hz Display

The OnePlus 16 is expected to run Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 11:36 IST
OnePlus 16 Tipped to Feature Ultra-Thin Bezels, Custom 165Hz Display

OnePlus 15 successor may use a custom-designed 6.78-inch Oriental Screen

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Highlights
  • OnePlus may launch the phone in China in October
  • The phone is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • The phone could support a system-wide 165Hz refresh rate
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OnePlus 16 could feature one of the thinnest bezel designs in the company's flagship range, according to a new leak. The upcoming handset is also tipped to use a custom-designed display with a 165Hz system-wide refresh rate, which could make everyday interactions smoother. OnePlus is also preparing gaming-focused upgrades for the phone, including new hardware and software features. The OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October, while a launch in North America or Europe is unlikely after the company's exit from those markets.

OnePlus 16 Could Bring Ultra-Thin Bezels

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims the upcoming handset will retain the narrowest four-sided bezels in OnePlus's flagship lineup. The post does not specify the bezel width. It also says the phone will use a custom-designed display with a clear viewing experience. Earlier reports have linked the handset to a 6.78-inch next-generation Oriental Screen with symmetrical bezels.

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The OnePlus 16 is also tipped to support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system. This would extend the higher refresh rate to scrolling, animations and other system functions, rather than limiting it to specific games or apps. The OnePlus 15 supported 165Hz in a more limited set of scenarios.

OnePlus has also confirmed gaming-related upgrades for the handset. It may include an overclocked display controller, dedicated co-processing hardware, game-focused kernel optimisation and a triple-core esports processor setup. OnePlus is expected to use these components to improve frame rates and reduce latency. Testing has reportedly pushed supported games beyond 165Hz.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to run Android 17-based ColorOS 17, which could include system animations optimised for the high-refresh-rate display.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme. The latter reportedly features two 5GHz Prime cores and six Performance cores. Other leaks point to a 9,000mAh battery, a 200-megapixel primary camera and 8GB of RAM in the base variant. The phone could also retain the OnePlus 15's small square camera island. The entry-level model may cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 16 in China in October, after the Snapdragon Summit in Maui from September 22 to 24. The phone is not expected to launch in North America or Europe following OnePlus's exit from those markets. OnePlus has yet to confirm the specifications, price or launch date.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 display, OnePlus 16 price, OnePlus 16 specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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