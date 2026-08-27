OnePlus 16 could feature one of the thinnest bezel designs in the company's flagship range, according to a new leak. The upcoming handset is also tipped to use a custom-designed display with a 165Hz system-wide refresh rate, which could make everyday interactions smoother. OnePlus is also preparing gaming-focused upgrades for the phone, including new hardware and software features. The OnePlus 16 could debut in China in October, while a launch in North America or Europe is unlikely after the company's exit from those markets.

OnePlus 16 Could Bring Ultra-Thin Bezels

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims the upcoming handset will retain the narrowest four-sided bezels in OnePlus's flagship lineup. The post does not specify the bezel width. It also says the phone will use a custom-designed display with a clear viewing experience. Earlier reports have linked the handset to a 6.78-inch next-generation Oriental Screen with symmetrical bezels.

The OnePlus 16 is also tipped to support a 165Hz refresh rate across the system. This would extend the higher refresh rate to scrolling, animations and other system functions, rather than limiting it to specific games or apps. The OnePlus 15 supported 165Hz in a more limited set of scenarios.

OnePlus has also confirmed gaming-related upgrades for the handset. It may include an overclocked display controller, dedicated co-processing hardware, game-focused kernel optimisation and a triple-core esports processor setup. OnePlus is expected to use these components to improve frame rates and reduce latency. Testing has reportedly pushed supported games beyond 165Hz.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to run Android 17-based ColorOS 17, which could include system animations optimised for the high-refresh-rate display.

The OnePlus 16 is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme. The latter reportedly features two 5GHz Prime cores and six Performance cores. Other leaks point to a 9,000mAh battery, a 200-megapixel primary camera and 8GB of RAM in the base variant. The phone could also retain the OnePlus 15's small square camera island. The entry-level model may cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 16 in China in October, after the Snapdragon Summit in Maui from September 22 to 24. The phone is not expected to launch in North America or Europe following OnePlus's exit from those markets. OnePlus has yet to confirm the specifications, price or launch date.