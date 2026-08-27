Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in select global markets, featuring a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone also gets a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 32-megapixel front camera and a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging. It has an IP68 rating and runs HyperOS 3. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max are tipped to launch in India on September 15.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is priced in Japan at JPY 79,980 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and JPY 99,980 (roughly Rs. 59,900) for the 8GB + 512GB model. It is available in Cloudbrush, Purple and Black colour options.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports up to 3,500 nits of brightness and includes 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and also supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

The Pro Max variant of the Redmi Note 17 5G series is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and includes AI features such as AI Eraser Pro, AI Reflection Removal, AI Image Enhancement, AI Sky and AI Bokeh. The phone also supports Google Gemini features, although Xiaomi notes that availability varies by region and software version.

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The rear camera supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with support for 4K video at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G include 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC. The phone also has an infrared blaster. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 100W wired charging. It also supports up to 27W wired reverse charging. For security, it features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Redmi claims that the Note 17 Pro Max 5G model meets IP66 and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. The phone measures 163.44mm in height, 78.27mm in width and 8.65mm in thickness, with the Cloudbrush variant measuring 8.57mm. It weighs 229.5g.

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