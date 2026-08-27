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  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features

The Pro Max variant of the Redmi Note 17 5G series is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 17:33 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G comes in Black, Cloudbrush and Purple

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G gets a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED dis
  • The handset offers up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage
  • The Note 17 Pro Max 5G handset runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3
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Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in select global markets, featuring a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and up to 512GB of storage. The smartphone also gets a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 32-megapixel front camera and a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging. It has an IP68 rating and runs HyperOS 3. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max are tipped to launch in India on September 15.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G is priced in Japan at JPY 79,980 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and JPY 99,980 (roughly Rs. 59,900) for the 8GB + 512GB model. It is available in Cloudbrush, Purple and Black colour options.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel supports up to 3,500 nits of brightness and includes 12-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and also supports 3,840Hz PWM dimming and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

The Pro Max variant of the Redmi Note 17 5G series is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and includes AI features such as AI Eraser Pro, AI Reflection Removal, AI Image Enhancement, AI Sky and AI Bokeh. The phone also supports Google Gemini features, although Xiaomi notes that availability varies by region and software version.

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The rear camera supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with support for 4K video at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G include 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC. The phone also has an infrared blaster. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 100W wired charging. It also supports up to 27W wired reverse charging. For security, it features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition

Redmi claims that the Note 17 Pro Max 5G model meets IP66 and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. The phone measures 163.44mm in height, 78.27mm in width and 8.65mm in thickness, with the Cloudbrush variant measuring 8.57mm. It weighs 229.5g.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Price, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Features, Redmi Note 17 5G Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Launched in With 10,000mAh Battery, 100W Fast Charging: Price, Features
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