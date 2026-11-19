Vivo X Fold 6 was introduced in China in June this year and later expanded to global markets, including India in October. It has an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display and runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. Now, rumours about its potential successor, the Vivo X Fold 7, have started surfacing online. Vivo is said to be evaluating chipset options from leading manufacturers for the upcoming handset. It could retain the conventional book-style foldable design.

Vivo X Fold 7 Chipset Details (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested details about Vivo's next-generation foldable smartphone, Vivo X Fold 7, in a Weibo post. The tipster claims that Vivo is testing two different chipset options for the handset.

Vivo is said to be evaluating MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (SM8950) and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 (SM8975) processors for the upcoming foldable handset. All three unannounced chipsets are likely to be manufactured using the 2nm process. Vivo's final decision could depend on the pricing offered by the two chipset manufacturers.

In the comments section, Digital Chat Station says the Dimensity 9600 Pro is currently more expensive than Qualcomm's competing offerings. If Vivo picks a Snapdragon chip for the Vivo X Fold 7, that could mark another change in Vivo's processor strategy. The brand used a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chip in this year's X Fold 6, marking a shift from its predecessors. For reference, the Vivo X Fold 5 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 3 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Further, the Vivo X Fold 7 is said to retain a conventional screen aspect ratio instead of moving to a wider format. The Vivo X Fold 6 has a 20:9 cover screen. The tipster adds that Vivo's rival Xiaomi plans to focus exclusively on wider foldable displays in its future lineup.

The Vivo X Fold 6 launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 2,19,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. This book-style foldable phone has an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED inner display and a 6.51-inch AMOLED cover display.

The Vivo X Fold 6 packs a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It sports a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera system featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The inner and cover displays house 20-megapixel front-facing cameras.