Vivo X Fold 6 First Impressions

It's 2026, and the foldables market in India still has plenty of variety, even after OnePlus and Oppo dropped out of the race a few years ago. Samsung is the only brand that consistently delivers a new foldable model in India, year after year. Motorola is still going strong with its clamshell Razr foldable range. Google recently launched its book-style foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India as well. Apple has finally joined the race with its Duo foldable this year, and it is coming to India too.

Besides Samsung, another smartphone brand appears committed to the foldables race, announcing a new book-style foldable every year. Vivo announced the launch of its fifth-generation book-style foldable in India called the X Fold 6. It is priced at Rs. 2,19,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and arrives in India, making some tall claims. I got to try out the Vivo X Fold 6 for a while, and here are my first impressions.

The Vivo X Fold 6 gets redesigned, with rounded corners

For the first time since Vivo brought its X Fold series to India, we have two colourways: Prism Black and Nebula Teal. Vivo hasn't switched to the shorter, wider passport-style form factor for its X Fold 5, and I think that makes sense, given that the foldable was marketed as a professional productivity device at the event. As a productivity device, Vivo likely kept its larger, squarish form factor when opened, because it lets the brand pack the foldable with productivity-first software features. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Apple's iPhone Duo target casual users and are better suited to run two apps in split-screen or watch video, thanks to their shorter, wider main displays.

While the overall form factor remains unchanged, its design has undergone some noticeable changes. The Vivo X Fold 6's corners have a wider arc radius, making the device more comfortable to hold than the X Fold 5, which had sharper corners.

The device does feel heavier than the X Fold 5, likely because of the larger 6,900mAh battery. Vivo claims this is the biggest battery you can get on a foldable in India. Last we checked, it truly is! It's a silicon-carbon battery and supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X Fold 5 had a 6,000mAh battery.

When folded, the phone does feel quite thin at 9.40mm (at its thinnest point). But it's not as thin or as light as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launched earlier this year. Overall, the build quality felt solid when opening and closing the device. Vivo has managed a slightly better IP59 rating, but it's no match against the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold and the iPhone Duo's IP68 durability standards.

The Vivo X Fold 6 has a 6.51-inch cover display with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio

The foldable has an 8.02-inch main display sporting a resolution of 2,312 x 2,504 pixels, and a 6.51-inch cover display with a resolution of 1,120 x 2,528 pixels. Both displays have a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO AMOLED technology, which improves power efficiency. The cover display maintains its 20:9 aspect ratio, which means the inner display has a squarish, nearly 1:1 layout.

The Vivo X Fold 6 runs a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes the new Vivo V3+ imaging chip. The system also supports up to 24GB of RAM extension, if needed. It supports 2 nano SIM cards, which is useful for those who swap SIM cards frequently.

Vivo also announced its OriginOS 7 at its Vivo Next launch event in India. OriginOS 7 is based on Android 17 and brings new features to the operating system. For the foldable, Vivo introduced a new Multi-split screen layout alongside the Origin Workbench feature launched with older models. It displays several apps at once, which is great for people who want certain apps (like stocks) open all the time. You can save app combinations to the home screen for easy access to different workspace setups. Also new is AI Cross-App Drag, a feature that lets you pull data from other apps, process it with AI, and paste it into another app.

Its rear camera module now has a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB sensor

The camera setup gets upgraded with a new 200-megapixel primary camera with Zeiss optics. It is a 1/1.4-inch sensor, an f/1.6 aperture, OIS, and T* coating to handle bright light sources better. The rest of its cameras appear to be the same as on the Vivo X Fold 5.

Vivo marketing its X Fold 6 as a productivity-first device makes plenty of sense given its new price of Rs. 2,19,999. This makes it more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Review), but cheaper than the Apple iPhone Duo (First Impressions), which starts at a staggering Rs. 2,99,900. It has the biggest display and battery and offers fast wireless charging as well. It also includes some interesting productivity-first features that we will need to test to prove their real-world value. Stay tuned for our full review to find out how the Vivo X Fold 6 compares to the competition.