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Realme P4, P4 Power, P4x and More to Get Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Realme's festive offers include price reductions, bank benefits, and up to nine months of No Cost EMI, depending on the model and configuration.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 13:09 IST
Realme P4, P4 Power, P4x and More to Get Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Realme P4 Power (pictured) is one of the handsets discounted during the sale

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Highlights
  • Realme announced festive offers worth Rs. 500 crore ahead of Diwali
  • Discounts cover smartphones across the brand's Realme P4 series
  • Offers include bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMIs
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Realme has announced its festive offers ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in India. The company will offer discounts and benefits worth Rs. 500 crore across its smartphone and AIoT portfolio. As part of the “Real Wali Diwali” campaign, customers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on several Realme smartphones, including the Realme P4 Power, Realme P4x, and Realme P4 5G.

Realme P4 Series Gets Discounts, Bank Offers

Several models from the Realme P4 series are among the festive offers announced by the brand during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart Black customers will get early access to the deals from October 8, while the sale is expected to open to all users on October 9.

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The Realme P4 Power will be available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down from Rs. 32,999. The 8GB + 256GB version gets an effective price of Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 35,999.

There are festive benefits on the Realme P4x as well. Its 6GB + 128GB variant will effectively cost Rs. 22,999, compared to the listed price of Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs. 25,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Lite 5G starts at an effective Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions will be available for Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. The Realme P4 Lite 4G, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB + 64GB configuration.

The Realme P4s is also part of the festive campaign. As per the brand, its 8GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 34,999. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The standard Realme P4, on the other hand, is expected to start at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while its 8GB + 256GB version will cost Rs. 31,999 after the offer.

The Realme P4R's 4GB + 64GB model will start at Rs. 19,999. The 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants are listed at effective prices of Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Product Name Variant List Price Offer Price
realme P4 Power 8GB + 128GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 29,999
realme P4 Power 8GB + 256GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999
realme P4 Power 12GB + 256GB Rs. 37,999 Rs. 35,999
realme P4x 6GB + 128GB Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999
realme P4x 8GB + 128GB Rs. 29,999 Rs. 25,999
realme P4 Lite 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,499
realme P4 Lite 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 18,499
realme P4 Lite 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 23,999 Rs. 21,499
realme P4 Lite 4G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999
realme P4s Lite 4G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 18,499 Rs. 15,999
realme P4s 8GB + 128GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999
realme P4s 8GB + 256GB Rs. 37,999 Rs. 34,999
realme P4s 12GB + 256GB Rs. 41,999 Rs. 38,999
realme P4 8GB + 128GB Rs. 30,999 Rs. 29,999
realme P4 8GB + 256GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999
realme P4R 4GB + 64GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,999
realme P4R 4GB + 128GB Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999
realme P4R 6GB + 128GB Rs. 25,999 Rs. 22,999
realme P4R 6GB + 256GB Rs. 28,999 Rs. 27,999

Customers should note that the offers include price reductions, bank or exchange benefits, and up to nine months of No Cost EMI, depending on the model and configuration. In addition to offers, Realme has also announced a Lucky Draw for customers purchasing smartphones from the Realme 16 Series through its mainline stores.

Realme P4 Power 5G

Realme P4 Power 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design for a big-battery smartphone
  • IP69-rated for dust and water
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Can be used as a powerbank in emergencies
  • Bad
  • 144Hz refresh rate only works with two apps
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Gets hot when recording 60 fps video
Read detailed Realme P4 Power 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10,001mAh
OS Android 16
Realme P4x 5G

Realme P4x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Appealing design
  • Strong performance
  • Lasting battery life
  • Good thermals
  • UFS 3.1 storage
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Inconsistent refresh rate implementation
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Realme P4x 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android
Realme P4R 5G

Realme P4R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65-rated design
  • AI Pulse Light is practical
  • Smudgy display with poor colour reproduction
  • Good two-day battery life
  • Bad
  • 144Hz display refresh rate is gimmicky
  • Supports SD quality video playback in OTT apps
  • Single speaker lacks bass
  • Spammy notifications
  • Lots of preinstalled apps and games
  • Takes a while to fully charge
  • Poor low-light performance
  • Shaky video recordings
Read detailed Realme P4R 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Realme P4s 5G

Realme P4s 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Innovative design and a distinct look
  • Great in-hand feel
  • Impressive display quality
  • Adequate performance for a mid-range phone
  • Good daytime and low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI stutters in specific situations
  • Heating around camera module under stress
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Battery life could have been better
Read detailed Realme P4s 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme P4, Realme P4 Power, Realme P4x, Realme P4s, Realme P4 Lite, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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