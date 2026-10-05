Realme has announced its festive offers ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in India. The company will offer discounts and benefits worth Rs. 500 crore across its smartphone and AIoT portfolio. As part of the “Real Wali Diwali” campaign, customers can avail of price cuts, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on several Realme smartphones, including the Realme P4 Power, Realme P4x, and Realme P4 5G.

Realme P4 Series Gets Discounts, Bank Offers

Several models from the Realme P4 series are among the festive offers announced by the brand during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart Black customers will get early access to the deals from October 8, while the sale is expected to open to all users on October 9.

The Realme P4 Power will be available at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down from Rs. 32,999. The 8GB + 256GB version gets an effective price of Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 35,999.

There are festive benefits on the Realme P4x as well. Its 6GB + 128GB variant will effectively cost Rs. 22,999, compared to the listed price of Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model will be available for Rs. 25,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Lite 5G starts at an effective Rs. 16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB versions will be available for Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. The Realme P4 Lite 4G, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB + 64GB configuration.

The Realme P4s is also part of the festive campaign. As per the brand, its 8GB + 128GB variant is available at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 34,999. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The standard Realme P4, on the other hand, is expected to start at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while its 8GB + 256GB version will cost Rs. 31,999 after the offer.

The Realme P4R's 4GB + 64GB model will start at Rs. 19,999. The 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB variants are listed at effective prices of Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

Product Name Variant List Price Offer Price realme P4 Power 8GB + 128GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 29,999 realme P4 Power 8GB + 256GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999 realme P4 Power 12GB + 256GB Rs. 37,999 Rs. 35,999 realme P4x 6GB + 128GB Rs. 26,999 Rs. 22,999 realme P4x 8GB + 128GB Rs. 29,999 Rs. 25,999 realme P4 Lite 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,499 realme P4 Lite 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 18,499 realme P4 Lite 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 23,999 Rs. 21,499 realme P4 Lite 4G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999 realme P4s Lite 4G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 18,499 Rs. 15,999 realme P4s 8GB + 128GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 31,999 realme P4s 8GB + 256GB Rs. 37,999 Rs. 34,999 realme P4s 12GB + 256GB Rs. 41,999 Rs. 38,999 realme P4 8GB + 128GB Rs. 30,999 Rs. 29,999 realme P4 8GB + 256GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999 realme P4R 4GB + 64GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,999 realme P4R 4GB + 128GB Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999 realme P4R 6GB + 128GB Rs. 25,999 Rs. 22,999 realme P4R 6GB + 256GB Rs. 28,999 Rs. 27,999

Customers should note that the offers include price reductions, bank or exchange benefits, and up to nine months of No Cost EMI, depending on the model and configuration. In addition to offers, Realme has also announced a Lucky Draw for customers purchasing smartphones from the Realme 16 Series through its mainline stores.