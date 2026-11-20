Samsung Electronics is undergoing a major management overhaul, the tech conglomerate announced on Friday. The company has appointed four new executives for its mobiles, memory, chip design, and device solutions businesses. The South Korean tech giant also announced it will retain the Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO) structure. However, the two CEOs have been relieved of select additional charges, while continuing to look after the other arms. The conglomerate also announced that the incoming heads of Samsung Electronics' businesses have been promoted internally, while handing over charge of their respective divisions.

Samsung Electronics' New Leadership Announced

In a press release, Samsung Electronics announced that Won-Joon Choi has been appointed as the new head of the South Korean tech conglomerate's Mobile eXperience (MX) Business. He currently serves as a President at Samsung Electronics. Choi previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the MX division, which has held since March 2025. The tech giant said that he oversaw the launches of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

Moreover, the company has announced that Sang Joon Hwang has been promoted to President. Hwang will now take over as the Head of Samsung Electronics' Memory Business, which produces high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for devices and AI data centres. Hwang earlier served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Development, overseeing the development of DRAM and HBM.

Further, Sangyeun Cho has been promoted to President and appointed to lead the tech giant's System LSI Business, which is responsible for manufacturing semiconductors and designing Exynos chipsets for mobile platforms. Cho was promoted from Executive Vice President and President of Device Solutions Americas.

Similarly, Samsung Electronics' Jong Myeong Lee has been promoted to President of the tech conglomerate. Lee has also been named as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Device Solutions (DS) Division. He previously served as the company's Executive Vice President and Head of Process Development. Samsung says that Lee led the “development of new processes for all semiconductor products across DRAM, NAND, and Foundry”.

Lastly, the company has announced that it will retain its Co-CEO structure, retaining President TM Roh and Vice Chairman Young Hyun Jun as the heads of Samsung Electronics. Roh, who previously oversaw the MX Division, will retain his additional charge of the Device eXperience Business. Meanwhile, Jun will continue to head the DS Division.