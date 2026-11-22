Smartphone prices in India surged this year, driven by the global chip shortage. Many mid-range smartphones launched this year exceed the Rs. 35,000 price limit. If gaming is not your priority and short-form video is your primary form of entertainment, you can still find many compelling options from top brands including Samsung, Redmi and OnePlus in India. Handsets with an AMOLED display and a smooth refresh rate are suitable for scrolling needs. A long-lasting battery and loud stereo speakers are also a big plus. Here are the best smartphones under Rs. 35,000 for endless scrolling on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India in August this year, with its initial debut in the Chinese market. It stands out with its 8,000mAh battery and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, both of which should appeal to users who like to stream content for hours. The display offers full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.

This model carries up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You will find a 50-megapixel rear camera in this model and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary camera + secondary sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 45W wired, 22.5W wired reverse charging

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 33,999. You can buy it in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colours.

Samsung Galaxy A36

Samsung Galaxy A36 is another capable option under the Rs. 35,000 price limit. Like the previous Galaxy A series devices, this model has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It features a6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Galaxy A36 has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It comes with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra wide) + 5-megapixel (macro)

Front Cameras: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh +45W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India

The price of the Galaxy A36 is set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White shades.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another solid option which can last through days of short-form video streaming with a 7,000mAh battery and support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. You will get a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display in this model with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,200 nits.

A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key features include a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also has a 3-in-1 light sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K, AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to12GB (RAM), up to 512GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)

Battery and charging: 7,000mAh, 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion costs Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can purchase it in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Orient Blue, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf shades.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another strong option with a smooth refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery. It boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen that offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This model supports 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, alongside an ARM Mali-G615 GPU and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs. 30,999 with 128GB storage. It comes in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint shades.

Realme P4 Power 5G

The Realme P4 Power 5G is ideal for users who do marathon scrolling sessions. It comes with a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera setup of the Realme P4 Power 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K, up to 144Hz

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery: 10,001mAh, 80W wired charging

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model of Realme P4 Power 5G costs Rs. 32,999. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. It is launched in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colours.

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