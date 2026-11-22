Smartphone prices in India surged this year, driven by the global chip shortage. Many mid-range smartphones launched this year exceed the Rs. 35,000 price limit. If gaming is not your priority and short-form video is your primary form of entertainment, you can still find many compelling options from top brands including Samsung, Redmi and OnePlus in India. Handsets with an AMOLED display and a smooth refresh rate are suitable for scrolling needs. A long-lasting battery and loud stereo speakers are also a big plus. Here are the best smartphones under Rs. 35,000 for endless scrolling on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
Redmi Note 17 5G
The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India in August this year, with its initial debut in the Chinese market. It stands out with its 8,000mAh battery and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, both of which should appeal to users who like to stream content for hours. The display offers full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.
This model carries up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You will find a 50-megapixel rear camera in this model and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
- RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary camera + secondary sensor
- Front Camera: 8-megapixel
- Battery: 8,000mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 22.5W wired reverse charging
Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India
The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 30,999 in India for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 33,999. You can buy it in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colours.
Samsung Galaxy A36
Samsung Galaxy A36 is another capable option under the Rs. 35,000 price limit. Like the previous Galaxy A series devices, this model has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It features a6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.
On the rear, the Galaxy A36 has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It comes with a 12-megapixel selfie camera.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip
- RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, Up to 256GB Storage
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra wide) + 5-megapixel (macro)
- Front Cameras: 12-megapixel
- Battery: 5,000mAh +45W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A36 Price in India
The price of the Galaxy A36 is set at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, and Awesome White shades.
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another solid option which can last through days of short-form video streaming with a 7,000mAh battery and support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. You will get a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display in this model with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 5,200 nits.
A Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key features include a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also has a 3-in-1 light sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K, AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
- RAM and Storage: Up to12GB (RAM), up to 512GB (storage)
- Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide); 32-megapixel (selfie)
- Battery and charging: 7,000mAh, 68W wired fast charging
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion costs Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. You can purchase it in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Orient Blue, Pantone Country Air, and Pantone Blue Surf shades.
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is another strong option with a smooth refresh rate and a 7,000mAh battery. It boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen that offers a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This model supports 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.
It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, alongside an ARM Mali-G615 GPU and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies.
Key Specifications
- RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
- Display: 6.72-inch full-HD+, 144Hz
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
- Front Camera: 32-megapixel
- Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W charging
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs. 30,999 with 128GB storage. It comes in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint shades.
Realme P4 Power 5G
The Realme P4 Power 5G is ideal for users who do marathon scrolling sessions. It comes with a 10,001mAh silicone-carbon battery and supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.
The rear camera setup of the Realme P4 Power 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K, up to 144Hz
- RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
- Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
- Front Camera: 16-megapixel
- Battery: 10,001mAh, 80W wired charging
Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India
The 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model of Realme P4 Power 5G costs Rs. 32,999. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. It is launched in TransOrange, TransSilver, and TransBlue colours.
FAQs
Which chipset is used in the Redmi Note 17 5G?
Redmi Note 17 5G runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.
What display specifications matter most for watching Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts?
AMOLED or pOLED panel with high peak brightness and a high refresh rate is suitable for watching Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
What is the battery capacity of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion?
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 7,000mAh battery
realme P4 Power 5G FAQs
What are the main features of the Realme P4 Power 5G?
The Realme P4 Power 5G is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging, backed by a 10001mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor and comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme P4 Power 5G is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Realme P4 Power 5G released?
The Realme P4 Power 5G was launched on January 29, 2026.
Where can I buy the Realme P4 Power 5G?
You can buy the Realme P4 Power 5G through the official Realme website, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.