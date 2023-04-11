Apple, that lays an imperative focus on securing its ecosystem with a bundle of privacy features, is reportedly rolling out a fresh software upgrade for older iPhone and iPad models. The iOS 15.7.5 update is being released to fix points of vulnerabilities in the core tech system of the devices. Apple has reportedly hinted that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited in the past, but this update would fix that right up.

The release of iOS 15.7.5 comes just one week after Apple deployed the 15.7.4 updated. Both of these updates are loaded with security patches. The latest update focuses on securing the IOSurfaceAccelerator as well as its WebKit vulnerabilities in older iPhone and iPad models. As per a report by 9To5Mac, these patches will prevent arbitrary code executions by maliciously designed web content and apps.

Tech tipster Aaron Zollo with over 100,000 Twitter followers, shared an image of this upgrade being rolled out on the micro-blogging platform.

iOS 15.7.5 is out with security updates pic.twitter.com/8ye2yvnIJB — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 10, 2023

Apple devices including all models of iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation) are eligible to get this update.

The company recommends that users download and install this update immediately.

According to DemandSage, the iPhone has clocked over 1.5 billion users around the world as of 2023. Apple's total net sales reached $394.33 billion in 2022, recording a 2.44 percent YoY increase from 2021.

In order to maintain its hefty sales figures, the tech giant keeps its device lineup up to date. At the moment, Apple is also rolling out the macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 (20G1231) as well as macOS Monterey 12.6.5 (21G531) for its laptops, the 9To5Mac report added.

The company is also looking to expand its retail presence in different parts of the world. In India, for instance, Apple is inaugurating its first two Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi later this month.

The second Apple Store in India, Apple Saket, will open in Delhi soon!



Opening Date:



Apple BKC Mumbai (April 18 Apple Saket) (Delhi April 20)#Apple #AppleBKC #AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/aUvVU6UMXf — Ranjan Singh (@Tech_Marcell) April 11, 2023

Apple customers in India can experience the latest Apple product lineup and avail of personalised service and support from the new stores.

