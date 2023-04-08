Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Large Camera Bump, Thinner Bezels and More

iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in a deep red colour.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 April 2023 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: 9to5mac.com

iPhone 15 Pro may feature thin display bezels

Highlights
  • Apple has not yet confirmed the launch of iPhone 15 series
  • It could be offered in deep red, white, space black, and gold shades
  • iPhone 15 Pro is said to get larger camera bump than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple is yet to provide any details about the 2023 iPhone lineup, but ahead of it, alleged renders offering a glimpse into the possible design of the iPhone 15 Pro have leaked online. The upcoming model seems to have a list of significant changes over the existing iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro is tipped to come with a titanium frame, with a rounder-edged design. Other key changes suggested by the renders are a larger camera bump, a mute button and a unified volume button. Additionally, it is said to be offered in a new deep red shade.

A report by 9to5mac has shared alleged renders of iPhone 15 Pro. As mentioned, the leaked renders suggest a titanium casing on the smartphone with a rounder-edged design and narrow display bezels. The bezels could measure just 1.55mm. On the back, the phone is shown to have a triple camera setup, arranged in a bigger camera bump. Apple is expected to employ new sensor technology on the upcoming handset to capture more light and create a more detailed image. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to carry a larger camera bump than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Further, the renders give a clear look at the metal-surrounded USB Type-C port. Apple is set to make its biggest change yet by replacing the standard Lightning connector with USB Type-C ports on its upcoming iPhone 15 series. However, the fast charging could be limited to cables certified by Apple.

The renders show haptic volume and mute buttons. Further, iPhone 15 Pro is said to come in a deep red colour. The rest of the shades might turn out to be white, space black, and gold.

Over the past few weeks, iPhone 15 Pro's specifications has been tipped multiple times. It is expected to come equipped with the next-generation Apple A17 Bionic chip. It is said to feature ultra-low energy microprocessors to enable certain features like the new capacitive solid-state buttons to continue to be functional even when the power is turned off.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Specifications, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Toyota to Release 10 New EV Models by 2026, Aims to Sell 3.5 Million Units by 2030: Report

