iPhone 15 Pro Models May Not Feature Solid-State Volume Buttons: Reports

iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly feature a rounder-edged design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2023 12:46 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 series (pictured) launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • The series is expected to launch later this year
  • Apple could launch iPhone 15 Pro Max as the ‘Ultra’ variant
  • All iPhone 15 models are likely to sport USB Type-C ports

iPhone 15 series is expected to come later this year, with four variants — the base iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could possibly premiere as the 'Ultra' model this year. Although Apple never discloses any specifics about its future series of flagship smartphones ahead of launch, there have been numerous leaks and reports in recent weeks about the devices. A pair of new sources have provided some significant specifications for the series' Pro variants.

According to a report by 9to5Mac report, Haitong Tech analyst Jeff Pu claims that the two iPhone 15 Pro models, which include the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are unlike what previous reports suggested. Reportedly, insiders familiar with Apple's supply chain informed Pu that Apple may retain the original volume button design on the iPhone 15 Pro models, instead of introducing new solid-state buttons, due to the new solution's significantly more complicated construction. According to the analyst, the new buttons would necessitate the installation of three new haptics engines within the iPhone.

Therefore, the solid-state volume buttons could get pushed back to 2024 iPhone models to give Apple the opportunity to create the necessary components. The new report contradicts multiple previous reports that had backed the new iPhone models to include redesigned volume buttons.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable Apple analyst, has reaffirmed Pu's claims that Apple will revert to traditional volume controls rather than the new solid-state ones with the iPhone 15 Pro models. According to the expert, the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the EVT (Engineer Validation Test) stage, which implies Apple has time to tweak the final design.

According to Kuo, replacing the solid-state buttons will "simplify the development and testing process" and will not compromise the iPhone 15 launch date. This, however, will harm Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies, two Apple suppliers that would be providing parts for the new buttons.

Previous reports suggested that Apple is likely to increase the prices of the iPhone Pro models this year, considering significant hardware upgrades. Reportedly, the iPhone 15 Pro variant is expected to come with a titanium casing with a rounder-edged design and narrow display bezels as thin as 1.55mm. It is also likely to feature a larger camera bump than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 leaks, iPhone 15, Apple
