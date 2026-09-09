Apple and Google are reportedly facing new UK rules that would require stronger safeguards to stop children from taking, viewing or sharing nude images on smartphones and tablets. The UK government is said to be preparing legislation after giving both companies three months to introduce such protections voluntarily. While Apple and Google already offer safety features for younger users, those measures have reportedly not gone far enough. Adults who pass age verification are expected to remain outside the proposed restrictions.

UK Plans Law to Make Apple, Google Block Nude Images on Children's Smartphones

The UK government is reportedly preparing legislation that would require Apple and Google to prevent children from taking, viewing or sharing nude images on smartphones and tablets. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the government's intention to legislate in the House of Commons on Tuesday, but did not provide a specific timeline.

The government had reportedly given the two companies a three-month deadline in June to voluntarily introduce the protections. Both already offer tools aimed at protecting younger users, but neither company comprehensively blocks children from taking or sending nude selfies.

Apple introduced Communication Safety in 2021, which can prevent children from viewing or sharing photos and videos containing nudity. The company has since extended the feature to third-party apps and reportedly told UK officials that it plans to strengthen Communication Safety and other child-safety tools.

Google reportedly said it has made progress on the issue and will continue working with lawmakers, app developers, and safety experts on measures to protect children.

The proposed legislation is said to target protections at both the operating-system and individual-app levels. The measures are intended to prevent children from being pressured into creating and sharing intimate images, which can subsequently expose them to grooming, blackmail and exploitation.

Nandy noted the government still needs to settle some details, including which devices would come under the proposed rules. She also indicated that ministers could reassess the legislation if Apple and Google introduce the required protections before Parliament passes a bill.

The proposed measures have also reportedly received support from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Conservative lawmakers. Privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch, meanwhile, is said to have raised concerns about digital ID checks and surveillance software.

The restrictions are not expected to apply to adults who pass age verification. The proposed legislation would form part of the UK's wider efforts to tackle online harms, following the government's June announcement of tighter social media restrictions for children.