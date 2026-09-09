Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law

Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law

The proposed legislation is said to target protections at both the operating-system and individual-app levels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 12:59 IST
Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law

Adults passing age checks will remain exempt

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple and Google had three months to act voluntarily
  • The rules could cover operating systems and individual apps
  • The UK has yet to decide which devices will be covered
Advertisement

Apple and Google are reportedly facing new UK rules that would require stronger safeguards to stop children from taking, viewing or sharing nude images on smartphones and tablets. The UK government is said to be preparing legislation after giving both companies three months to introduce such protections voluntarily. While Apple and Google already offer safety features for younger users, those measures have reportedly not gone far enough. Adults who pass age verification are expected to remain outside the proposed restrictions.

UK Plans Law to Make Apple, Google Block Nude Images on Children's Smartphones

The UK government is reportedly preparing legislation that would require Apple and Google to prevent children from taking, viewing or sharing nude images on smartphones and tablets. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the government's intention to legislate in the House of Commons on Tuesday, but did not provide a specific timeline.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

The government had reportedly given the two companies a three-month deadline in June to voluntarily introduce the protections. Both already offer tools aimed at protecting younger users, but neither company comprehensively blocks children from taking or sending nude selfies.

Apple introduced Communication Safety in 2021, which can prevent children from viewing or sharing photos and videos containing nudity. The company has since extended the feature to third-party apps and reportedly told UK officials that it plans to strengthen Communication Safety and other child-safety tools.

Google reportedly said it has made progress on the issue and will continue working with lawmakers, app developers, and safety experts on measures to protect children.

The proposed legislation is said to target protections at both the operating-system and individual-app levels. The measures are intended to prevent children from being pressured into creating and sharing intimate images, which can subsequently expose them to grooming, blackmail and exploitation.

Nandy noted the government still needs to settle some details, including which devices would come under the proposed rules. She also indicated that ministers could reassess the legislation if Apple and Google introduce the required protections before Parliament passes a bill.

The proposed measures have also reportedly received support from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Conservative lawmakers. Privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch, meanwhile, is said to have raised concerns about digital ID checks and surveillance software.

The restrictions are not expected to apply to adults who pass age verification. The proposed legislation would form part of the UK's wider efforts to tackle online harms, following the government's June announcement of tighter social media restrictions for children.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Apple iPhone, Google Android, Child Safety, Online Safety, UK
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OpenAI Says Its AI Has Solved the 90-Year-Old Navier–Stokes Problem
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Fully Revealed, Release Date Set for November

Related Stories

Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Could Look
  2. Oppo A7 Pro Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max Chipset
  3. Apple iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, Watch Series 12 and More: What to Expect
  4. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event: Foldable iPhone and More Expected
  5. * Oppo Find X10 Series India Launch Date, Price Tipped
  6. OpenAI Claims Solution to NavierâStokes Problem
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 9 Series Launch Set for September 28; Design, Camera Details Teased
  2. Bitcoin Holds Near $79,000 as Traders Await US Inflation Data
  3. Apple Acquires Sonera in Deal That Could Bring Brain-Sensing Technology to Future Wearables
  4. Oppo Find X10 E Confirmed to Launch Alongside Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max as Pre-Orders Open
  5. Oppo Find X10 Series Price in India, Launch Date Leaked; May Cost Up to Rs. 1.5 Lakh
  6. Motorola Signature 27 Reportedly Teased Ahead of Possible Launch, Swarovski Edition Also Tipped
  7. Vivo X500 Pro Max Design, Colourways Revealed Alongside the New Extender Kit
  8. iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Design and Colour Options Appear in Early Case Listings Online
  9. Google’s Chrome 153 Starts Two-Week Release Cycle Promising Faster Updates and Secure Browsing
  10. Apple, Google Could Be Forced to Block Explicit Images on Children’s Smartphones Under New UK Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »