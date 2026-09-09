Nintendo has fully revealed the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The game will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 5, just weeks before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Nintendo also revealed gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, showing the game's overhauled visuals, among other improvements.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake received a dedicated presentation at The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct broadcast on Tuesday, where Nintendo brought news and updates on the franchise. The remake features a new art style and enhanced visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, expanded character dialogue, symphonic orchestral music, reworked camera and movement controls, and more.

Ocarina of Time Remake Features

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake also comes with faster load times and smoother performance on the Switch 2. Movement in the game has been revamped, as well. Players can jump and run freely with newly added button commands, along with improved camera control with the Right Stick.

Hyrule promises to be more immersive in the remake with fully voiced characters during expanded cutscenes. The in-game day/night cycle also continues irrespective of the location.

During the broadcast, The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, gave a gameplay demonstration of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, showing the game's overhauled systems and visuals in comparison to the 1998 Nintendo 64 classic.

Aonuma said that Nintendo didn't just aim for realistic graphics in the remake and instead focussed on reimagining the visuals to invoke nostalgia for the original game.

At the direct broadcast, Nintendo also revealed The Legend of Zelda – 40th Anniversary Edition Nintendo Switch 2 console and anniversary editions of Switch 2 Pro Controller. These devices will be available on October 29, a week before the game's release.

Additionally, the company also announced two real-life ocarinas — a playable version and an electric version manufactured by Hori that plays notes or entire songs at the press of a button.

Ocarina of Time also comes with a musical feature linked to the instruments. Users can play or hum one of Link's learned ocarina melodies within range of their Switch 2's built-in microphone, and he'll perform the song in the game.

Finally, Nintendo also revealed that the upcoming live-action Zelda movie was officially titled The Legend of Zelda. The film, produced by Nintendo, Arad Productions, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will be based on the stories and themes seen in the series through the decades. It will be released in theaters worldwide on April 30, 2027.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will arrive on Switch 2 on November 5.