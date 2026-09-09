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Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring Reportedly Gets Regulatory Approval With 10 Size Options; Price, Launch Date Leaked

The Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring is estimated to be priced at around $199 (roughly Rs. 19,000) to $249 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 12:54 IST
Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring Reportedly Gets Regulatory Approval With 10 Size Options; Price, Launch Date Leaked

Photo Credit: Oura

Garmin's Cirqa could rival other smart rings like the Oura Ring 4 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Regulatory filings in Brazil revealed 10 new Garmin model variants
  • Reports estimate a price between $199 and $249 for the wearable
  • Garmin's new ring could potentially launch by late 2026
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Despite the growing popularity of smart rings in recent years, Garmin has so far stayed away from the category. A recent report suggests that this could change soon, as a series of new regulatory filings suggest that the wearables company may be planning a foray into the smart ring category. The smart ring is reported to come with the Cirqa moniker and may be offered in multiple sizes, with 10 related Garmin model variants listed on the certification site.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring in Development

According to a report by Gadgets and Wearables, a new certification from Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) revealed 10 Garmin model variants: A05124, B05124, C05124, D05124, E05124, F05124, G05124, H05124, I05124, and AA5124. The publication claims that all 10 models fall under the same Brazilian homologation and were registered on the same day.

The certification does not explicitly identify the products as smart rings, however. The connection reportedly comes from the broader trail of regulatory filings surrounding the CIRQA name and the earlier appearance of a “CIRQA Smart Ring” listing.

Brazil is also not the only market where these model numbers have surfaced. Four members of the same family, C05124, E05124, G05124, and H05124, were reported to have been certified in China on September 1. The products were registered by Garmin's Taiwanese entity and are described simply as Bluetooth devices.

Taken together, the filings suggest Garmin could be preparing multiple physical versions of a single wearable. Regulatory approvals do not necessarily mean that a product is ready for immediate release, but the growing number of certifications indicates that the purported CIRQA Smart Ring may be clearing all of the hurdles before a commercial launch.

There is currently no confirmed information about the ring's sensor hardware, battery life, health features, connectivity, or available sizes. A previous estimate, however, put the potential price of the Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring at around $199 (roughly Rs. 19,000) to $249 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

As for the launch timeline, the report claims that the regulatory activity could point to a release in the final months of 2026. October or early November is considered a plausible window. Another reported possibility is CES 2027 in Las Vegas.

Notably, Garmin already has a product with the Cirqa moniker in its portfolio. But instead of a smart ring, it is a screen-free wrist tracker that was introduced earlier this year.

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Further reading: Garmin CIRQA Smart Ring, Garmin CIRQA Smart Ring features, Garmin CIRQA Smart Ring launch, Garmin, Smart Ring
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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