Despite the growing popularity of smart rings in recent years, Garmin has so far stayed away from the category. A recent report suggests that this could change soon, as a series of new regulatory filings suggest that the wearables company may be planning a foray into the smart ring category. The smart ring is reported to come with the Cirqa moniker and may be offered in multiple sizes, with 10 related Garmin model variants listed on the certification site.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring in Development

According to a report by Gadgets and Wearables, a new certification from Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL) revealed 10 Garmin model variants: A05124, B05124, C05124, D05124, E05124, F05124, G05124, H05124, I05124, and AA5124. The publication claims that all 10 models fall under the same Brazilian homologation and were registered on the same day.

The certification does not explicitly identify the products as smart rings, however. The connection reportedly comes from the broader trail of regulatory filings surrounding the CIRQA name and the earlier appearance of a “CIRQA Smart Ring” listing.

Brazil is also not the only market where these model numbers have surfaced. Four members of the same family, C05124, E05124, G05124, and H05124, were reported to have been certified in China on September 1. The products were registered by Garmin's Taiwanese entity and are described simply as Bluetooth devices.

Taken together, the filings suggest Garmin could be preparing multiple physical versions of a single wearable. Regulatory approvals do not necessarily mean that a product is ready for immediate release, but the growing number of certifications indicates that the purported CIRQA Smart Ring may be clearing all of the hurdles before a commercial launch.

There is currently no confirmed information about the ring's sensor hardware, battery life, health features, connectivity, or available sizes. A previous estimate, however, put the potential price of the Garmin Cirqa Smart Ring at around $199 (roughly Rs. 19,000) to $249 (roughly Rs. 23,700).

As for the launch timeline, the report claims that the regulatory activity could point to a release in the final months of 2026. October or early November is considered a plausible window. Another reported possibility is CES 2027 in Las Vegas.

Notably, Garmin already has a product with the Cirqa moniker in its portfolio. But instead of a smart ring, it is a screen-free wrist tracker that was introduced earlier this year.