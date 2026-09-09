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Google’s Chrome 153 Starts Two-Week Release Cycle Promising Faster Updates and Secure Browsing

Google announced plans for a two-week Chrome release cycle earlier this year

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 13:05 IST
Google’s Chrome 153 Starts Two-Week Release Cycle Promising Faster Updates and Secure Browsing

Photo Credit: Google

Chrome 153 will initiate the two-week release plan announced earlier

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Highlights
  • Google previously updated Chrome on a four-week release cycle
  • It will now switch to a two-week release cycle
  • It claims to protect users from fast-moving threats in the age of AI
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After announcing a two-week update release cycle for its Chrome web browser, Google has finally launched it with its latest update. Alongside Chrome 153, Google today announced it will switch from a four-week release cycle to a two-week release cycle to provide better security for Chrome users on desktop, Android, and iOS. Google will use its automated AI discovery tools and community bug reports to support shorter release cycles that should fix security issues faster.

Chrome 153 Brings Google's Two-Week Release Cycle

In a previous Chrome announcement, Google said it will shift to a two-week release cycle for its web browser. Beyond fixing security bugs, Google also said two-week releases would help it deliver new features faster. A new release from Google's Chrome team now states that the “increased cadence is a win for the entire web”.

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The team explains that quicker browser updates can also help developers ship new web features faster, with greater confidence. Google also explains that when developers know deployment windows are shorter, interoperability updates will arrive quickly as well. All of this delivers security updates to the end user faster and across multiple platforms.

Earlier in July, Google explained how its Chrome team uses AI to fix bugs faster. The company uses large language models (LLMs) to automate vulnerability discovery, citing the rise of AI as a reason that new approaches will be required. Google says this faster update cycle will also keep the N-day patch gap as small as possible.

Google states that from Chrome 153 onwards, web developers will get a stable version every two weeks. Casual users will receive small but frequent patches, ensuring faster security fixes. Enterprise admins can also update once a stable two-week option is available. Google recommends it for companies as a more secure choice. Google also offers an extended stable channel for enterprise users that cannot adapt to the faster release cycle.

In a previous update, Google's Chrome team announced it would bring changes to address notification prompt fatigue. Starting with Chrome 155, Android users will see a different notification experience with a redesigned permission interface. According to Google, this aims to help users make smarter decisions about subscribing to website notifications.

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Further reading: Google Chrome, Google Chrome 153, Google, Google Chrome Update
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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