iOS 27 Public Beta is finally out for eligible iPhone users. It provides users with an early opportunity to try out all of the new features that Apple previewed at WWDC 2026 in May before they are widely released to the public. Among the notable additions is the new Siri AI experience, which is claimed to be smarter and more proactive than before. There are several other improvements, too, which promise to make everyday iPhone usage noticeably better.

Here are five new features that are worth trying if you have installed the iOS 27 Public Beta on your iPhone.

Should You Install the iOS 27 Public Beta?

Before you jump the gun and install the iOS 27 Public Beta, there are a few things you should keep in mind. While it offers a compelling preview of Apple's next major software release, there might be instances where you encounter bugs and glitches while navigating through the system. Beta updates are typically meant for fine-tuning all of the features and optimising the experience before the update's public rollout.

As always, installing it on a secondary device rather than your primary iPhone is the safer option, at least until Apple releases the stable version later this year, which is expected to happen in September around the same that that rumoured iPhone 18 series is likely to arrive.

You need to be enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program, following which the update can be installed on a compatible iPhone by navigating to the Settings app and tapping on General > Software Update > Install Now.

iOS 27 Public Beta: Top 5 Features to Try Out

Siri AI undoubtedly steals the spotlight in iOS 27. However, there are several other additions, including smarter photo editing, Safari's Notify Me feature, automatic password upgrades, and long-awaited AirPods equaliser controls, which can potentially improve your everyday experience.

1. Siri AI

Siri finally feels like the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Apple promised during its Worldwide Developers Conference over two years ago. During this year's keynote, the Cupertino-based tech giant spent a considerable amount of time talking about Siri's transformation, and it is easy to see why.

Previous versions of the AI assistant were only capable of answering isolated questions. With iOS 27 Public Beta, Siri AI (which is what the new assistant is called) can now understand context across apps and carry conversations naturally. It can remember what you asked moments earlier, understand follow-up questions without requiring you to repeat yourself, and complete multi-step tasks across your iPhone.

For example, you can ask the AI assistant to find an invite that your friend sent you in the Messages app, analyse the event date and time, and set a reminder for it in the Calendar app. Siri can also retrieve information from Mail, Calendar, Notes, Files, and other supported apps. With deeper Visual Intelligence integration, it can also understand the content currently displayed on your screen and perform actions accordingly.

2. New AI Editing Tools in Photos

iOS 27 Public Beta also expands the suite of Apple Intelligence features in the Photos app. Besides the existing Clean Up tool, users can now clean up backgrounds, remove unwanted objects, reframe images, extend scenes beyond their original boundaries, and even generate new perspectives within photographs. Image Playground has also been upgraded with more realistic image-generation capabilities and expanded editing options.

Natural edits can also be performed using conversational prompts. Instead of having to manually adjust the individual sliders, you can simply describe the changes that you want, like making colours pop, removing background objects, or adjusting the exposure. Apple also promises improved subject selection that better isolates people, pets, or objects before applying edits.

3. Safari Updates

Safari, the default browser on iPhone, has also received quality-of-life upgrades. The biggest highlight is the new Notify Me feature, which, as the name suggests, allows you to monitor changes on supported webpages. Once you set a reminder, Safari periodically checks the page and alerts you whenever meaningful updates occur.

This can be useful for tracking ticket sales, flash deals, product availability, and appointment slots, without repeatedly having to refresh the same webpage multiple times a day.

Apple has also added support for natural language commands through Safari extensions. With this, you can simply describe what you want done instead of browsing through menus or individually activating multiple tools. For example, you can ask the browser to summarise long webpages, translate articles, and organise research material through conversational commands.

4. Change Compromised Passwords

Apple's Passwords app was among the few truly meaningful upgrades introduced with iOS 26 last year. With iOS 27 Public Beta, the company is taking it a step further. Instead of merely warning users about compromised or weak passwords, you can use the app to automatically generate stronger credentials for your accounts and replace them on supported websites.

If one of your passwords has appeared in a known data breach, Apple will offer to update it automatically. In some supported cases, the Passwords app can complete the entire process without requiring any manual input.

5. Equaliser for AirPods

Apple has (finally!) introduced equaliser controls specifically for AirPods. Until now, there was an option within iPhone Settings and the Apple Music app. However, you could only access predefined EQ presets, which meant relying on third-party apps for further fine-tuning your listening experience.

iOS 27 Public Beta brings dedicated equaliser settings for compatible AirPods models. Instead of being limited to a one-size-fits-all sound profile, you can adjust audio characteristics based on your preference, such as stronger bass for workouts, clearer vocals for podcasts, or a flatter response while watching movies.