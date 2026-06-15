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Apple to End Software Support for 16 iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV Models With Latest Updates

Apple's latest software updates are currently available in developer beta and are expected to roll out publicly later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 June 2026 08:50 IST
Apple to End Software Support for 16 iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV Models With Latest Updates

MacOS 27 update exclusively supports Apple silicon hardware

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Highlights
  • WatchOS 27 will drop support for five older smartwatches
  • Apple is ending support for all Intel-based Mac models
  • iPhone 11 will still receive the new iOS 27 update
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Apple held its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 last week, where it previewed its upcoming operating system update for devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In subsequent post-keynote sessions, the Cupertino-based tech giant also revealed that the updates would mark the end of the road for several older products. Apple is dropping support for a total of 16 devices across four product categories with the introduction of iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27 Golden Gate, and tvOS 27.

Apple Watch, iPad, Intel Mac Models Among Devices Losing Support

According to Apple, iOS 27 will retain compatibility with all iPhone models currently running iOS 26. This means the iPhone 11, which was launched about six and a half years ago, will continue to receive updates, along with subsequent handsets. However, models older than the iPhone 15 Pro series will not receive the new Apple Intelligence features, the same as the last iOS 26 update.

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The biggest changes come to the Apple Watch lineup. With watchOS 27, Apple is ending support for five smartwatch models. It appears to be the largest single-generation compatibility cut in the platform's history. These devices include the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Consequently, watchOS 27 will require newer hardware powered by Apple's S9 or S10 chipsets.

The iPad lineup is also seeing a significant reduction in supported devices. Apple has raised the minimum hardware requirement to the A14 Bionic chip or newer. This means the company is effectively dropping support for five iPad models that remain eligible for iPadOS 26.

The affected tablets include the third-generation iPad Air, third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, eighth-generation iPad, and fifth-generation iPad mini.

MacOS 27 Golden Gate is also a significant update as it officially marks the end of Apple's transition away from Intel processors. It is the first major macOS release to support Apple Silicon hardware exclusively. Thus, the Intel-powered MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (2020), and Mac Pro (2019) will not be eligible for the macOS 27 Golden Gate update.

Last on the list are Apple TV devices. Post WWDC, the tech giant announced that it is ending support for the Apple TV HD released in 2015 and the first-generation Apple TV 4K launched in 2017. Only the second-generation and third-generation Apple TV 4K models will receive tvOS 27.

The complete list of devices losing support is as follows:

watchOS 27 iPadOS 27 macOS 27 Golden Gate tvOS 27
Apple Watch Series 6 (2020) iPad Air (2019) MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) Apple TV HD (2015)
Apple Watch Series 7 (2021) iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) Apple TV 4K (2017)
Apple Watch Series 8 (2022) iPad Pro 11-inch (2018) iMac (2020)  
Apple Watch Ultra (2022) iPad (2020) Mac Pro (2019)  
Apple Watch SE (2022) iPad mini (2019)  

Apple typically continues releasing security updates and bug-fix patches for previous operating system versions for at least a year after a newer version becomes available. The latest software updates are currently available in developer beta and are expected to roll out publicly later this year.

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Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2026, IPhone, Ipad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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