Apple Could Launch Siri AI Smart Home Hub, Apple TV and HomePod Mini Soon

Apple is reportedly close to launching three new smart home products centred on Siri AI as it prepares to expand its presence in the connected home segment. A new report claims the lineup will include a smart home hub, a refreshed HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV. The Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to arrive later this year, while the smart home hub could debut between October and early next year. The reported devices are expected to introduce Apple's next phase of AI-powered home experiences.

Apple's New Smart Home Hub, Apple TV and HomePod Mini Near Launch

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has three smart home products nearing launch. The upcoming lineup is expected to include a Siri AI-powered smart home hub, alongside refreshed versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini. The Apple TV and HomePod mini are tipped to debut this autumn, while the smart home hub could follow between October and early next year.

The smart home hub is expected to feature a roughly 7-inch square screen and run a new software platform based on tvOS. Its interface is said to combine elements of tvOS, iOS and watchOS, offering apps, widgets and icon grids. The device could support FaceTime, home security monitoring and an intercom function, while also acting as a control centre for compatible smart home accessories such as speakers and smart locks. Users may also be able to access calendars, photos and music, alongside customisable clock faces similar to those on the Apple Watch.

The report claims that facial recognition will play a central role in the experience. The hub is expected to identify individual users, tailor the interface accordingly and adjust on-screen elements based on viewing distance. It could also surface personalised content, including calendars and notes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly developing two versions of the hub. The J490 variant is said to pair the screen with a half-dome base inspired by the HomePod mini, while the J491 model is designed for wall mounting using a magnetic attachment system. The company is also expected to offer an iPhone companion interface for setup and management, and reportedly intends the hub to be used in multiple rooms across a home.

The refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to retain their current designs while gaining faster processors to support Siri AI. The devices reportedly carry the internal codenames J265 and B525, respectively. Apple recently raised the US prices of the Apple TV and HomePod mini to $199 (roughly Rs. 19,000) and $129 (roughly Rs. 12,300), respectively.

The publication attributes the delayed hardware launch to the development of Siri AI. Apple had originally planned to introduce the products alongside a redesigned Siri in 2024, but engineering challenges reportedly forced several schedule revisions before the current launch window.

Apple is said to be already working on more smart home products. One of them is said to be a premium hub with a 9-inch screen mounted on a robotic arm that can reposition the panel during interactions, including FaceTime calls. The report also suggests Apple is aiming to strengthen its position against Amazon and Google after its existing HomePod and Apple TV products achieved only modest success in the smart home market.