Apple has reportedly started work on the software updates expected to arrive in 2027, even as it prepares to unveil iOS 27 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) next week, ahead of a wider release later this year. A new report suggests the company has moved into the early stages of development for its next-generation operating systems, with teams working on future features and platform enhancements. The upcoming releases are said to be a key focus at Apple and could bring more substantial changes than the software currently in development.

Apple Starts Work on iOS 28 for Rumoured 20th Anniversary iPhone

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has already started work on its 2027 operating system releases, including iOS 28, iPadOS 28 and macOS 28. The company is said to be developing iOS 28 and iPadOS 28 under the codename "Bell", while macOS 28 is internally referred to as "Poppy". Employees reportedly use the combined name "Boppy" when referring to the overall software programme.

The report states that Apple's engineering teams are currently focused on building individual features, applications and platform improvements. The company has not yet merged those elements into complete operating system builds, indicating that development remains in its initial stages.

Apple's early start is not unusual, as major software releases often require years of development, testing, and refinement before they reach users. The company is also believed to have roughly a year before it previews the software to developers at WWDC 2027.

The timing is notable because iOS 28 is expected to be the first version of Apple's mobile operating system to run on the redesigned 20th anniversary iPhone, which is rumoured to launch in September 2027.

Gurman claimed that the iOS 28 and macOS 28 generation is shaping up to be more significant than the iOS 27 and macOS 27 updates, although he did not reveal any specific features or design changes.

The report follows earlier details about Apple's current software development cycle. Internally, iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 are known as "Rave", while macOS 27 is called "Fizz". Employees reportedly refer to that software generation as "Rizz", combining the two project names.

Earlier reports suggest that iOS 27 will centre on Siri enhancements and new Apple Intelligence capabilities. Apple is expected to introduce a more personalised version of Siri, with greater awareness of on-screen content and improved understanding of user context. The update could also bring a dedicated Siri app for text and voice interactions, alongside a new "Search or Ask" feature within the Dynamic Island. Notably, Apple has not officially confirmed the reported codenames or any features planned for iOS 28 and macOS 28.