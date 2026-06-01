The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to be launched in select global markets next month during the company's July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event. Unlike last year, the upcoming lineup is expected to include the handsets, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While the smartphone maker has yet to confirm their anticipated launch, the purported real-life image of Samsung's first wide-folding handset has surfaced online. Moreover, the renders of the two rumoured foldable phones have also been leaked, comparing the design of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe has leaked what seems to be a real-life image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch globally as the South Korean smartphone maker's first wide-folding handset. The leaker claims that a Samsung employee was spotted using the phone at a restaurant.

A Korean netizen recently spotted a Samsung employee dining at a restaurant while using what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide（It has now been renamed the Galaxy Z Fold8.）

The device was covered by Samsung's internal anti-leak protective case, a special… pic.twitter.com/jdF9Tt3lcH — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2026

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be covered with a camouflage skin or an “anti-leak protective case” to hide the design of the smartphone before it is officially unveiled. However, the image does show the foldable with a dual rear camera system, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Under the rear camera setup, an LED flash also appears.

The leaker has also shared the purported renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, comparing the design and dimensions of the two smartphones. Both phones appear in a similar blue shade. The wide-folding handset appears with a similar deco, as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the taller model is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit, placed inside a pill-shaped camera island. The two might sport a centred selfie camera on the cover display, too.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the South Korean tech giant has renamed its next line of foldables, and it is now expected to market the wide-folding handset as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold model will reportedly launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Earlier, the two foldable phones were expected to arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, respectively. The company already uses the Ultra branding for its flagship laptops and the flagship Galaxy S series phones.