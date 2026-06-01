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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Design Leaked as Rumoured Wide Foldable Turns Up in Real-Life Images

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to be launched later this year, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2026 10:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra Design Leaked as Rumoured Wide Foldable Turns Up in Real-Life Images

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series might succeed Galaxy Z Fold 7 lineup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature two rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra might sport three rear cameras
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the new foldables
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is expected to be launched in select global markets next month during the company's July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event. Unlike last year, the upcoming lineup is expected to include the handsets, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While the smartphone maker has yet to confirm their anticipated launch, the purported real-life image of Samsung's first wide-folding handset has surfaced online. Moreover, the renders of the two rumoured foldable phones have also been leaked, comparing the design of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Ice Universe has leaked what seems to be a real-life image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch globally as the South Korean smartphone maker's first wide-folding handset. The leaker claims that a Samsung employee was spotted using the phone at a restaurant.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears to be covered with a camouflage skin or an “anti-leak protective case” to hide the design of the smartphone before it is officially unveiled. However, the image does show the foldable with a dual rear camera system, housed inside a pill-shaped camera module. Under the rear camera setup, an LED flash also appears.

The leaker has also shared the purported renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, comparing the design and dimensions of the two smartphones. Both phones appear in a similar blue shade. The wide-folding handset appears with a similar deco, as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the taller model is shown to feature a triple rear camera unit, placed inside a pill-shaped camera island. The two might sport a centred selfie camera on the cover display, too.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the South Korean tech giant has renamed its next line of foldables, and it is now expected to market the wide-folding handset as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold model will reportedly launch as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Earlier, the two foldable phones were expected to arrive as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, respectively. The company already uses the Ultra branding for its flagship laptops and the flagship Galaxy S series phones.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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