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  • Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12 Unveiled Ahead of Computex 2026 Alongside Iconia Duo D12: Specifications

Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12 Unveiled Ahead of Computex 2026 Alongside Iconia Duo D12: Specifications

Acer claims all three models can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life and support microSD cards up to 1TB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 June 2026 09:00 IST
Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12 Unveiled Ahead of Computex 2026 Alongside Iconia Duo D12: Specifications

Photo Credit: Acer

The tablets are equipped with the Acer's new 3:2 aspect ratio displays

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Highlights
  • MediaTek processors power the new Iconia Duo tablet lineup
  • All three models are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life
  • The S12 and D12 models launch in North America in August 2026
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Acer has expanded its tablet lineup with the launch of the latest Iconia Duo tablets ahead of Computex 2026. The new Acer Iconia Duo S14, Duo S12, and Duo D12 are equipped with the company's new 3:2 aspect ratio displays. MediaTek processors power the tablets and support accessories such as an Active Stylus, a magnetic keyboard, and a kickstand. Acer claims all three models can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life and support microSD cards up to 1TB.

Acer Iconia Duo S14, Duo S12, Duo D12 Availability

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 will go on sale in North America in September 2026, while availability in EMEA markets is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The Acer Iconia Duo S12 and Iconia Duo D12 will arrive slightly earlier. Both tablets are set to launch in North America in August 2026 and will also become available in EMEA markets during the third quarter of the year.

The company has not yet revealed pricing details for any of the three models.

Acer Iconia Duo S14 Features, Specifications

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 is the flagship model in the new lineup and is aimed at creators, professionals, and productivity-focused users. It sports a 14.2-inch OLED screen with a 2.8K (2,880 x 1,840 pixels) resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

According to the company, it runs on Android 16 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. On the camera front, the tablet features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It also includes dual microphones, quad stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

Connectivity options on the Acer Iconia Duo S14 include DisplayPort input and output support alongside two USB Type-C ports.

Acer Iconia Duo S12, Iconia Duo D12 Features, Specifications

The Acer Iconia Duo S12 and Iconia Duo D12 share several design elements, including Acer's new 3:2 aspect ratio display, Android OS, and support for productivity-focused accessories such as an Active Stylus, magnetic keyboard, and kickstand.

The Iconia Duo S12 sports a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED screen with up to 600 nits of brightness. Acer has equipped the tablet with nano-texture glass that offers anti-glare and anti-fingerprint properties. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16.

Meanwhile, the Iconia Duo D12 is positioned as the more affordable tablet in the lineup and comes with a 12.2-inch display with a 2,400 x 1,600-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Duo D12 also includes a USB Type-C port and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Acer says all three tablets are designed to balance productivity and entertainment while offering up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The company is expected to showcase the new Iconia Duo S14, Duo S12, and Duo D12 in greater detail during Computex 2026.

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Further reading: Acer Iconia Duo S14, Acer Iconia Duo S14 Specifications, Acer Iconia Duo S12, Acer Iconia Duo S12 Specifications, Acer Iconia Duo D12, Acer Iconia Duo D12 Specifications, Computex 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12 Unveiled Ahead of Computex 2026 Alongside Iconia Duo D12: Specifications
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