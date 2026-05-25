iOS 27 is likely to be previewed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 next month. While we wait for the official reveal, a new report suggests that Apple would support third-party media-casting protocols with the upcoming version of its operating system. The company is said to add support for Google Cast and other alternatives to AirPlay as part of iOS 27 for streaming photos, videos, and audio from an iPhone to a compatible TV or speaker. This could be Apple's response to the EU Digital Markets Act.

AirPlay Alternatives on iOS 27 Could Be Limited to the EU

In the latest Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple's next iOS version will support AirPlay alternatives by default to meet new EU requirements. The company, to comply with the requirements of the European Union's Digital Markets Act, is building support for third-party AirPlay streaming alternatives in iOS 27.

This update will reportedly let third-party apps, such as Google Cast, be set as the default solution for beaming video, photos, and audio from an Apple device to a speaker or TV. These changes are likely to be introduced to meet EU regulatory requirements, but it is uncertain whether Apple will offer this feature to users worldwide.

The company previously made a few iOS changes to comply with the EU rules. The company already added support for emulators on the App Store, which is available in other global markets too.

Apple's iOS 27 update is reportedly set to introduce a redesign of the AirPods settings interface. It is said to bring notable upgrades for Genmoji and Image Playground. It is also set to bring a redesigned Siri and a redesigned Shortcuts app. The new version could feature an AI-powered wallpaper generator and enhanced Writing Tools.

The purported iOS 27 update will be previewed during the WWDC 2026, which will be held from June 8 to June 12, and going by Apple's previous software release timelines, we can expect the software update to arrive in the third quarter of 2026.