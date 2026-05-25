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iOS 27 Said to Offer Third-Party AirPlay Alternatives Such as Google Cast to EU Users

Apple is reportedly set to introduce support for third-party media-casting protocols in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 18:18 IST
iOS 27 Said to Offer Third-Party AirPlay Alternatives Such as Google Cast to EU Users

Apple is likely to keep this functionality restricted to EU users

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Highlights
  • iOS 27 update could allow iPhones to support alternatives to AirPlay
  • These changes are likely to be introduced to meet EU regulatory needs
  • Many of Apple's changes have been limited to Europe
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iOS 27 is likely to be previewed at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 next month. While we wait for the official reveal, a new report suggests that Apple would support third-party media-casting protocols with the upcoming version of its operating system. The company is said to add support for Google Cast and other alternatives to AirPlay as part of iOS 27 for streaming photos, videos, and audio from an iPhone to a compatible TV or speaker. This could be Apple's response to the EU Digital Markets Act.

AirPlay Alternatives on iOS 27 Could Be Limited to the EU

In the latest Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple's next iOS version will support AirPlay alternatives by default to meet new EU requirements. The company, to comply with the requirements of the European Union's Digital Markets Act, is building support for third-party AirPlay streaming alternatives in iOS 27.

VoltIos 27 Discussion
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This update will reportedly let third-party apps, such as Google Cast, be set as the default solution for beaming video, photos, and audio from an Apple device to a speaker or TV. These changes are likely to be introduced to meet EU regulatory requirements, but it is uncertain whether Apple will offer this feature to users worldwide. 

The company previously made a few iOS changes to comply with the EU rules. The company already added support for emulators on the App Store, which is available in other global markets too.

Apple's iOS 27 update is reportedly set to introduce a redesign of the AirPods settings interface. It is said to bring notable upgrades for Genmoji and Image Playground. It is also set to bring a redesigned Siri and a redesigned Shortcuts app. The new version could feature an AI-powered wallpaper generator and enhanced Writing Tools.

The purported iOS 27 update will be previewed during the WWDC 2026, which will be held from June 8 to June 12, and going by Apple's previous software release timelines, we can expect the software update to arrive in the third quarter of 2026.

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Further reading: iOS 27, Apple, Google Cast
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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