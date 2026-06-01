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Apple’s Ray-Ban Meta Rivalling Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed Till Next Year; Vision Air to Launch in 2029

Apple is said to be targeting the mainstream eyewear segment with its smart glasses, particularly products priced between $200 and $500.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 June 2026 09:43 IST
Apple’s Ray-Ban Meta Rivalling Smart Glasses Reportedly Delayed Till Next Year; Vision Air to Launch in 2029

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Highlights
  • Apple's smart glasses are under development under the codename N50
  • The company had initially planned to unveil them by the end of 2026
  • ision Air is unlikely to launch before late 2028 or 2029, per Gurman
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Apple has long been believed to be developing a pair of smart glasses. In recent months, the rumour mill has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant could finally unveil them soon. According to a seasoned journalist, Apple's smart glasses could become the next major computing platform, with the brand potentially aiming to replicate the success it achieved in the smartwatch category with its Apple Watch over the past decade. The smart glasses are reportedly being positioned as a competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and more, but have been delayed till 2027.

Apple's Smart Glasses

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the smart glasses are currently under development under the codename N50. The company had initially hoped to introduce the product by the end of 2026 and begin shipments in early 2027. However, delays have reportedly pushed the timeline further, with Apple now targeting a launch toward the end of next year.

The iPhone maker reportedly sees a similar opportunity in eyewear as with the Apple Watch. While the smart glasses market has a few competitors, such as the various Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and Samsung's Android XR Smart Glasses, which were recently unveiled at Google I/O 2026, the market is relatively small.

Apple is said to be targeting the mainstream eyewear segment, particularly products priced between $200 and $500. This would place the company in competition with brands owned by eyewear giants such as EssilorLuxottica, Safilo, and Warby Parker.

The glasses are expected to rely on AI and a revamped Siri experience, although the latter has yet to be launched. The company reportedly believes that integration with its ecosystem of more than two billion active devices, combined with AI-powered features, could encourage consumers to choose Apple-branded eyewear over traditional alternatives.

The first-generation product is said to feature multiple frame styles, unique colour options, and distinctive camera hardware integrated into the design. Apple's smart glasses are also believed to have strong backing from Apple's senior leadership, including the newly appointed CEO John Ternus, who has reportedly identified smart glasses as one of the company's top priorities.

Vision Air Could Debut by 2029

Apple's smart glasses are not the only wearable reportedly in development. According to Gurman, the company is also continuing work on a lighter and slimmer successor to the Vision Pro headset, which could eventually arrive as the rumoured Vision Air.

The latest report indicates that development is still underway. Gurman claims the company is working on a more comfortable headset that addresses some of the biggest criticisms of the current Vision Pro, including its weight, bulk, and high price tag.

The report suggests that the Vision Air is unlikely to launch before late 2028 or 2029. Gurman added that Apple needs to resolve the design and pricing challenges that limited the appeal of the original Vision Pro before introducing a successor. As a result, the Vision headset category could remain largely unchanged for the next few years. If the reported timeline proves accurate, the Vision Air would arrive roughly six years after the Vision Pro was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. 

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Further reading: Apple Smart Glasses, smart glasses, Ray Ban Meta Glasses, AI, Apple Vision Pro
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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