Apple has announced that it will open up its repair process to allow independent repair providers and customers to install genuine used iPhone parts to fix their own smartphones. The company offers a self-repair program in several regions which will let customers use older components for repairs. The process of ordering repair parts will also be simplified by the smartphone maker. Meanwhile. Apple has announced that its Activation Lock feature for iPhone will also be extended to the smartphone's individual components to deter the use of stolen iPhone parts for repairs.

The company stated in a press release on Thursday that a new process of "calibrating" parts on an iPhone would allow both customers and independent repair providers relying on Apple's self-repair program, that is available in over 30 countries, to repurpose genuine used parts on their iPhone. This will arrive for users later this year, and "select iPhone models" will be supported, according to the company.

Once a genuine part from another device is installed on a customer's iPhone, Apple says that the calibration will happen on the device adding that these components can "benefit from the full functionality and security afforded by the original factory calibration, just like new genuine Apple parts". Apple says that future iPhone models will also allow customers to replace components like the biometric sensors used for Face ID and Touch ID.

Apple is also standing by its decision to tie its devices to individual components or the "pairing" process that involves confirming whether a part is genuine. The company says this process is "critical to preserving the privacy, security, and safety" of its smartphones. The Activation Lock feature that prevents the use of a stolen iPhone will soon be extended to its components, and Apple claims this will deter thieves from taking a stolen iPhone apart to access individual components for repairs.

The iPhone maker has also announced that customers will be able to order parts from the Self Service Repair store without providing a device's serial number. Meanwhile, customers will be able to access the Parts and Service history section in the iOS Settings app to see details of whether new or genuine used parts were used to repair their device — this improvement will be added later this year, according to the company.

