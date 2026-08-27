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  • Apple Event 2026: When and Where to Watch iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Online?

Apple Event 2026: When and Where to Watch iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Online?

Apple is also expected to launch its new Watch Series 12 during the event, apart from the new iPhone models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2026 09:52 IST
Apple Event 2026: When and Where to Watch iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Series Launch Online?

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro will succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra will launch as Apple’s first foldable
  • iPhone 18 Pro series might feature the A20 Pro chipset
  • Apple has scheduled a livestream for the upcoming event
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Apple recently announced that it will host its next launch event early next. Apple is calling it the “Surprise and Shine” event, which is set to see the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's new hardware. During the event, the company is expected to see the launch of the next-generation iPhone models, namely iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The event could also mark the tech giant's entry into the book-style foldable phone category with the debut of the iPhone Ultra. Apart from the handsets, Apple might unveil its new Apple Watch Series 12, along with the AirPods 5.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: How and Where to Watch

The Cupertino company has scheduled its “Surprise and Shine” event for September 9. The keynote presentation is scheduled to commence at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The tech giant will livestream the “Surprise and Shine” event via multiple social media platforms and video streaming services.

Apple has already scheduled the YouTube livestream on its official channel for the “Surprise and Shine” event. Apart from this, the users will also be able to watch the event livestream via Apple TV and other social media platforms. Alternatively, users can also watch the event here by tapping on the embedded link below.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: Expected Announcements

Reports regarding Apple's upcoming hardware lineup have been surfacing online for a while, hinting at what the tech giant could launch during the “Surprise and Shine” event. Apple is expected to unveil its first book-style foldable during the launch, which could be marketed as the iPhone Ultra. The smartphone is said to feature a Samsung foldable screen on the inside, which might offer minimal crease in the middle

The iPhone Ultra is said to be a wide-foldable handset, which could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, maintaining a passport-like form factor. Moreover, it could be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, instead of a triple camera system found on the Pro models. The smartphone is also said to feature a redesigned motherboard layout for better thermal management.

Along with the foldable, Apple might also launch the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. All the smartphones this year, including the Ultra model, are expected to be powered by the latest Apple Silicon A20 Pro chipset. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to look similar to its predecessor. However, this year's phones might feature larger camera lens cutouts.

In a post on X, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the shining light around Apple logo in the event poster could represent the mechanical aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Sky Blue colour background might represent the new colour options of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Apart from the smartphones, Apple might also launch the new AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12. The Watch Series 12 is said to get a major internal upgrade, in terms of a more powerful chipset. The smartwatch is also expected to ship with new health features.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Apple Surprise and Shine event.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch the iPhone 18 Pro series launch in India?

You will be able to watch the livestream of Apple's Surprise and Shine event on YouTube.

2. What will Apple launch during its upcoming Surprise and Shine event?

Apple is expected to launch its first book-style foldable, the iPhone Ultra, along with iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Watch Series 12.

3. Who is expected to showcase the new iPhone models during Apple's Surprise and Shine event?

Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus will reportedly present the iPhone Ultra on stage during the Surprise and Shine event.

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Further reading: Apple Surprise and Shine, iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple, Apple Launch Event
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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