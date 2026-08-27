Apple recently announced that it will host its next launch event early next. Apple is calling it the “Surprise and Shine” event, which is set to see the unveiling of the Cupertino-based tech giant's new hardware. During the event, the company is expected to see the launch of the next-generation iPhone models, namely iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The event could also mark the tech giant's entry into the book-style foldable phone category with the debut of the iPhone Ultra. Apart from the handsets, Apple might unveil its new Apple Watch Series 12, along with the AirPods 5.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: How and Where to Watch

The Cupertino company has scheduled its “Surprise and Shine” event for September 9. The keynote presentation is scheduled to commence at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The tech giant will livestream the “Surprise and Shine” event via multiple social media platforms and video streaming services.

Apple has already scheduled the YouTube livestream on its official channel for the “Surprise and Shine” event. Apart from this, the users will also be able to watch the event livestream via Apple TV and other social media platforms. Alternatively, users can also watch the event here by tapping on the embedded link below.

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: Expected Announcements

Reports regarding Apple's upcoming hardware lineup have been surfacing online for a while, hinting at what the tech giant could launch during the “Surprise and Shine” event. Apple is expected to unveil its first book-style foldable during the launch, which could be marketed as the iPhone Ultra. The smartphone is said to feature a Samsung foldable screen on the inside, which might offer minimal crease in the middle

The iPhone Ultra is said to be a wide-foldable handset, which could be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, maintaining a passport-like form factor. Moreover, it could be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, instead of a triple camera system found on the Pro models. The smartphone is also said to feature a redesigned motherboard layout for better thermal management.

Along with the foldable, Apple might also launch the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. All the smartphones this year, including the Ultra model, are expected to be powered by the latest Apple Silicon A20 Pro chipset. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to look similar to its predecessor. However, this year's phones might feature larger camera lens cutouts.

In a post on X, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the shining light around Apple logo in the event poster could represent the mechanical aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the Sky Blue colour background might represent the new colour options of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Apart from the smartphones, Apple might also launch the new AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12. The Watch Series 12 is said to get a major internal upgrade, in terms of a more powerful chipset. The smartwatch is also expected to ship with new health features.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Apple Surprise and Shine event.

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