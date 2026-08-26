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Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Again Ahead of Expected September Launch

Tianma's blue-light technology, called NFB fluorescent blue, is claimed to improve light efficiency by 16 percent.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 17:34 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Again Ahead of Expected September Launch

Find X10 display may reach a minimum brightness of 0.01 nits

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 series is expected to launch in September
  • The screen may feature narrower four-sided bezels
  • The display is tipped to reach 2,000 nits globally
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Oppo Find X10 series is expected to launch in China in September with a new Tianma OLED display, according to a fresh leak. The panel is expected to bring improvements to the screen design and colour performance, while the series could also introduce new display technology from Tianma. The latest information comes from the tipster, who has previously shared details about the Find X10 lineup. Oppo has not yet confirmed the display details or announced an exact launch date.

Oppo Find X10 Series May Get 2,000-Nit Tianma OLED Display With Narrower Bezels

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find X10 series will use the new Tianma OLED panel. The display is expected to combine N1 luminescent material with a 2,000-nit global brightness rating. The tipster also points to narrower four-sided equal bezels, 95 percent BT.2020 colour gamut coverage and 5.5 percent beneficial red light output.

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The new details build on an earlier report from the same tipster linking the Find X10 series to Tianma's Tiangong Screen 2.0 technology. The display technology uses new materials for the blue, green and red components, with a focus on lowering harmful blue light while maintaining colour performance.

Tianma's blue-light technology, called NFB fluorescent blue, is claimed to improve light efficiency by 16 percent and extend the material's lifespan by 33 percent. It also brings the share of harmful blue light down to 3.7 percent of the screen's spectrum. The green component uses PSF technology, which is said to improve light efficiency by 11 percent and expand the green colour range by 6.7 percent.

The panel also uses a deep-red technology that covers the 650nm to 670nm range. Tianma says this red light accounts for 5.5 percent of the display output, which matches the figure mentioned in the latest leak.

Tiangong Screen 2.0 is also designed to operate at very low brightness levels, reportedly reaching 0.01 nits. Tianma uses an AI De-Mura system to improve brightness uniformity at these levels and claims a 30 percent improvement over the previous generation. The Oppo Find X9 series was previously reported to reach a minimum brightness of 1 nit.

For colour reproduction, Tianma claims 95 percent native BT.2020 coverage and a Delta E value below 0.6. The company also says the new panel has a 30 percent longer lifespan than the previous-generation display.

The latest leak does not specify the screen size, resolution or refresh rate of the Oppo Find X10 models. It also remains unclear whether the reported 2,000-nit global brightness applies to every model in the series. Earlier reports have pointed to multiple Find X10 variants with different display specifications.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 series, Oppo, Tianma OLED
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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