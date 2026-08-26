The launch of the Vivo X500 series was recently confirmed in China. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand has now begun revealing details about its upcoming lineup, which will comprise Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. A company executive has teased major camera upgrades on the Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max. Both models are confirmed to have improved periscope telephoto cameras compared to their predecessors, alongside CIPA 7.0-rated stabilisation and improved autofocus capabilities.

Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Details

In a Weibo post, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao (translated from Chinese) revealed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will feature a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera. The camera is said to use a 1/1.4-inch BluePrint and Samsung HP0 sensor combination. The X500 Pro Max is also equipped with hardware-based 4x ISZ (In-Sensor Zoom) technology.

Vivo claims the high-resolution sensor will allow two stages of lossless zoom while retaining a high level of detail. Further, the upcoming handset will be paired with a 400mm telephoto extender, making it useful for capturing distant subjects. On the stabilisation front, the Vivo X500 Pro Max will support CIPA 7.0-rated professional stabilisation.

The Vivo X500 Pro, on the other hand, will adopt a different approach. It is confirmed to be equipped with a new 64-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera with an 85mm focal length. The camera is said to use Vivo's BluePrint sensor design alongside a Sony LYTIA 610 sensor. Vivo says it has an unusual GG 1x1 and RB 2x2 pixel structure, which combines the resolving ability of a 1x1 pixel configuration with the focusing advantages of a 2x2 configuration.

The company says the new telephoto lens design builds on the Apochromatic (APO) lens design that was initially introduced with the Vivo X100 Pro. As per the company, the 85mm focal length, paired with the full 64-megapixel resolution, should provide more room for cropping into images while retaining detail.

Like the Pro Max variant, the Vivo X500 Pro Max will also support CIPA 7.0 stabilisation, alongside improved autofocus and subject tracking. On the video front, the camera will support 4K recording at 120fps for slow-motion footage, as well as 4K 60fps HDR video.

Vivo has yet to reveal the complete specifications of the X500 series. The lineup is expected to comprise the Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, with launch in China set for next month. More details are likely to be announced ahead of the launch.