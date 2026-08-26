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Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services

EURR will initially launch on Ethereum, with external wallet transfers planned as Revolut expands the stablecoin’s availability.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 19:48 IST
Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services

Photo Credit: Unsplash/appshunter.io

EURR will give Revolut users access to a euro-denominated asset onchain

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Highlights
  • EURR is designed to maintain a value of EUR 1 per token
  • Bridge Building S.A. will hold and manage the stablecoin reserves
  • Revolut plans to expand EURR availability across the EEA
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Revolut has already started introducing the first stablecoin called EURR, which is euro-backed, to select clients in Denmark, Poland, and Portugal, with further rollouts into other European Economic Area (EEA) countries to take place throughout 2026. Revolut has mentioned that through the gradual roll-out, their eligible clients would be able to get a euro-based onchain asset via their retail application while stablecoins in other currencies are being planned under separate regulations. EURR is issued by Bridge Building S.A., which is the Luxembourg subsidiary of Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider that Stripe bought for $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 10,484 crore) in February 2025.

Revolut Plans Multi-Chain Support And External Wallet Transfers For EURR

As per the report by Bloomberg, this digital currency is set up to maintain a value of EUR 1 (roughly Rs. 111) each, with the reserve managed and held by Bridge according to the rules stipulated in the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. Revolut Digital Assets Europe will be issuing EURR to its users. The legal entity is responsible for Revolut's regulated crypto products in the EEA region and is licensed to provide its services under MiCA by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. At launch, EURR will be listed on the Ethereum network as Revolut gradually increases distribution and liquidity.

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The company also intends to make the asset compatible with several blockchain networks, thereby enabling customers to move the tokens out of Revolut to external wallets. External wallet movements will first be available for certain customers only and will gradually extend with liquidity, as per the company. The current trading and remittance limits on cryptocurrencies will be applicable for the transactions involving EURR, and there will be no spreads or fees on the fiat transactions. EURR will allow users to transfer money in the form of an onchain euro currency without having to convert the balance from fiat to a dollar stablecoin.

Emil Urmanshin, who is the crypto chief at Revolut, said that EURR is linking the 80 million users of Revolut with onchain finance via the combination of the company's banking network with euro-denominated access to the crypto market. “By combining our global scale and licensed banking infrastructure with instant euro-denominated access to the crypto ecosystem, we are unlocking real-world stablecoin utility that no traditional bank or crypto native can match,” Urmanshin said.

EURR provides Revolut with a euro-based token in the MiCA structure, while the company removes a stablecoin that does not meet its product criteria anymore in relation to eligible accounts from Europe. Bridge Building, as the issuer, will be accountable for holding and administering the reserve of EURR. Revolut said that reserves have been managed in compliance with the MiCA rules, whereas the token is issued via its European digital asset subsidiary.

In July, a report published by payments infrastructure company Decta revealed that the market capitalisation of euro-stablecoins that are MiCA-compliant increased by 128 percent in the year prior to the conclusion of the transition period under the regulation. The total trading volume increased by 43.1 percent to $67.3 million (roughly Rs. 641 crore) from $47 million (roughly Rs. 448 crore). The number of euro stablecoins that were MiCA-compliant was 8, compared with 5 during the reporting period.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: stablecoins, EU, Revolut, MiCA Legislation
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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