Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services

Revolut has already started introducing the first stablecoin called EURR, which is euro-backed, to select clients in Denmark, Poland, and Portugal, with further rollouts into other European Economic Area (EEA) countries to take place throughout 2026. Revolut has mentioned that through the gradual roll-out, their eligible clients would be able to get a euro-based onchain asset via their retail application while stablecoins in other currencies are being planned under separate regulations. EURR is issued by Bridge Building S.A., which is the Luxembourg subsidiary of Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider that Stripe bought for $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 10,484 crore) in February 2025.

Revolut Plans Multi-Chain Support And External Wallet Transfers For EURR

As per the report by Bloomberg, this digital currency is set up to maintain a value of EUR 1 (roughly Rs. 111) each, with the reserve managed and held by Bridge according to the rules stipulated in the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. Revolut Digital Assets Europe will be issuing EURR to its users. The legal entity is responsible for Revolut's regulated crypto products in the EEA region and is licensed to provide its services under MiCA by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. At launch, EURR will be listed on the Ethereum network as Revolut gradually increases distribution and liquidity.

The company also intends to make the asset compatible with several blockchain networks, thereby enabling customers to move the tokens out of Revolut to external wallets. External wallet movements will first be available for certain customers only and will gradually extend with liquidity, as per the company. The current trading and remittance limits on cryptocurrencies will be applicable for the transactions involving EURR, and there will be no spreads or fees on the fiat transactions. EURR will allow users to transfer money in the form of an onchain euro currency without having to convert the balance from fiat to a dollar stablecoin.

Emil Urmanshin, who is the crypto chief at Revolut, said that EURR is linking the 80 million users of Revolut with onchain finance via the combination of the company's banking network with euro-denominated access to the crypto market. “By combining our global scale and licensed banking infrastructure with instant euro-denominated access to the crypto ecosystem, we are unlocking real-world stablecoin utility that no traditional bank or crypto native can match,” Urmanshin said.

EURR provides Revolut with a euro-based token in the MiCA structure, while the company removes a stablecoin that does not meet its product criteria anymore in relation to eligible accounts from Europe. Bridge Building, as the issuer, will be accountable for holding and administering the reserve of EURR. Revolut said that reserves have been managed in compliance with the MiCA rules, whereas the token is issued via its European digital asset subsidiary.

In July, a report published by payments infrastructure company Decta revealed that the market capitalisation of euro-stablecoins that are MiCA-compliant increased by 128 percent in the year prior to the conclusion of the transition period under the regulation. The total trading volume increased by 43.1 percent to $67.3 million (roughly Rs. 641 crore) from $47 million (roughly Rs. 448 crore). The number of euro stablecoins that were MiCA-compliant was 8, compared with 5 during the reporting period.