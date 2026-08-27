Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched early next year. The flagship smartphone lineup is expected to include four handsets, instead of three, namely Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27+, and Galaxy S27. While its anticipated launch is still months away, details regarding the four Samsung phones have been surfacing online for weeks. Recently, the design of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S27 Ultra leaked online, suggesting that the smartphone could get a significantly redesigned deco. Now, the design of the standard Samsung Galaxy S27 has been spotted in new leaked renders. The phone appears to be similar to its predecessor, with slightly thinner bezels on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), Android Headlines has published the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27. The leaked images show the smartphone with a pill-shaped rear camera module, placed next to the LED flash, similar to this year's Galaxy S26. The handset is expected to sport a flat rear panel, featuring its triple camera system in the top-left corner.

Samsung Galaxy S27 could be offered in a lavender colourway

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Meanwhile, the centred Samsung branding appears at the bottom of the panel. The Samsung Galaxy S27 might also feature a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone. Multiple antenna bands also appear around the phone, placed on its frame. Additionally, the smartphone is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom, placed between the speaker grille and the microphone.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 might sport a flat display, featuring a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The flat screen could be surrounded by relatively thin bezels. The phone appears in a lavender colourway, which could be a new addition, replacing the Galaxy S26's Pink Gold shade.

If these CAD renders are accurate, then the South Korean tech giant could keep the major design changes only for the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the standard Galaxy S27 could look identical to its predecessor. The recently leaked renders of the Galaxy S27 Ultra suggest that the smartphone will sport a horizontal, rectangular rear camera island, instead of a pill-shaped deco. Moreover, the handset is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, one less than its predecessor.