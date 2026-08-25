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Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Feature a Curved Display, New Camera Design, Leaked Renders Suggest

The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to be part of a much broader Apple product push in 2027.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2026 14:05 IST
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Feature a Curved Display, New Camera Design, Leaked Renders Suggest

Apple commemorated its 10th anniversary of the iPhone with iPhone X

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Highlights
  • A special iPhone is rumoured for 2027 to celebrate its 20th anniversary
  • Leaked renders suggest a potential shift to a curved glass design
  • Apple could replace the Dynamic Island with a hole-punch cutout
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The iPhone 18 is widely anticipated to be launched next month, alongside Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone. The latter, dubbed the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be a significant product in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup, marking its foray into the foldable smartphone market. However, an even more significant product could be earmarked for 2027, when Apple celebrates 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Renders of the purported handset have now surfaced, providing an early look at the changes expected with the 20th anniversary iPhone.

20th Anniversary iPhone Renders

In an X post, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared what are claimed to be renders of Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone. The two images show the purported handset from multiple angles. Based on the visuals, we can deduce that Apple might move away from the design language of recent iPhone generations in favour of a more curved, glass-centric appearance.

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At the front, there appears to be a quad curved display, with the glass extending around all four edges. The rear panel also seems to use a curved glass build. If accurate, it would be Apple's first-ever curved iPhone, as all of the previous generations have features flat front and rear panels.

At the back of the phone appears to be a horizontally-placed dual camera setup. This also suggests a significant design change, with all current iPhone models featuring vertically arranged lenses.

Apple could also replace the notch, known as the Dynamic Island, which a conventional hole-punch cutout. Since Apple incorporates all of the Face ID sensors within the Dynamic Island cutout, this raises speculation if support for Face ID will still be retained or whether Touch ID could make a comeback, which is also rumoured for the iPhone Ultra.

Interestingly, we could not see the Camera Control button in the leakes images, which is usually positioned on the right side of the frame, below the Action button.

The latest leak aligns with previous reports suggesting that the tech giant could be planning a glass-centric design overhaul for the Pro model in its 20th-anniversary iPhone lineup. Leaks have also pointed to a borderless, curved display with Face ID components potentially moving underneath the screen.

The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to be part of a much broader Apple product push in 2027. Earlier reports have suggested that the company is working on the special iPhone alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone, while also developing camera-equipped AirPods and potentially other AI-focused wearables.

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Further reading: iPhone 20, iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, Apple 20th Anniversary iPhone, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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