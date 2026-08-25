The iPhone 18 is widely anticipated to be launched next month, alongside Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone. The latter, dubbed the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be a significant product in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup, marking its foray into the foldable smartphone market. However, an even more significant product could be earmarked for 2027, when Apple celebrates 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Renders of the purported handset have now surfaced, providing an early look at the changes expected with the 20th anniversary iPhone.

20th Anniversary iPhone Renders

In an X post, tipster Yogesh Brar has shared what are claimed to be renders of Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone. The two images show the purported handset from multiple angles. Based on the visuals, we can deduce that Apple might move away from the design language of recent iPhone generations in favour of a more curved, glass-centric appearance.

The 20th anniversary iPhone in its current form



The design shares quite a few elements with the iPhone Air 2



Apple fans, are you liking the design? pic.twitter.com/5SWCFcMLGR — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 24, 2026

At the front, there appears to be a quad curved display, with the glass extending around all four edges. The rear panel also seems to use a curved glass build. If accurate, it would be Apple's first-ever curved iPhone, as all of the previous generations have features flat front and rear panels.

At the back of the phone appears to be a horizontally-placed dual camera setup. This also suggests a significant design change, with all current iPhone models featuring vertically arranged lenses.

Apple could also replace the notch, known as the Dynamic Island, which a conventional hole-punch cutout. Since Apple incorporates all of the Face ID sensors within the Dynamic Island cutout, this raises speculation if support for Face ID will still be retained or whether Touch ID could make a comeback, which is also rumoured for the iPhone Ultra.

Interestingly, we could not see the Camera Control button in the leakes images, which is usually positioned on the right side of the frame, below the Action button.

The latest leak aligns with previous reports suggesting that the tech giant could be planning a glass-centric design overhaul for the Pro model in its 20th-anniversary iPhone lineup. Leaks have also pointed to a borderless, curved display with Face ID components potentially moving underneath the screen.

The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to be part of a much broader Apple product push in 2027. Earlier reports have suggested that the company is working on the special iPhone alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone, while also developing camera-equipped AirPods and potentially other AI-focused wearables.