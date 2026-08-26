Rockstar Games has finally addressed the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks that have revealed gameplay from the upcoming title. The studio said the leaks were “heartbreaking” for the GTA 6 development team and admitted that the final game experience might be affected by potential spoilers. Rockstar said it would share more details on GTA 6 soon, starting with the extended look showcase coming to Netflix this week.

GTA 6 leaks surfaced on August 18 and have continued this week, revealing gameplay footage from the highly anticipated title. Cyberleek, the group behind the leaks, has claimed it targeted Take-Two and Rockstar over their decision to not release a physical disc version of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games finally acknowledged the leaks on Wednesday and said they had been “heartbreaking” for the team.

“We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time,” Rockstar said in a statement posted to its social media channels.

The studio also apologised to Grand Theft Auto fans for the delay in sharing official details about GTA 6, including its gameplay. The last GTA 6 trailer was released in May 2025. Since then, the only new look at the game has come through screenshots released by Rockstar on the GTA 6 website.

“We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.

“We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.”

Rockstar also thanked the Grand Theft Auto community and said it would share more information on GTA 6 soon.

“We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week — your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have had the privilege of making games. We look forward to sharing more with you soon,” the studio said in its message.

More GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leak

The wait to see more of GTA 6 will end on Thursday, August 27, when an extended look at the game will premiere on Netflix. The showcase will debut exclusively on the streaming service at 3pm ET (August 28 at 12.30am IST in India) and make its way to YouTube six hours later.

Meanwhile, more leaked gameplay videos from GTA 6 surfaced on Wednesday, showing Jason, one of the two protagonists from the game, driving around in a car. The clip also shows a cutscene featuring Lucia, the second GTA 6 protagonist.

On August 20, Rockstar parent Take-Two filed subpoena requests in a US federal district court, petitioning Microsoft and Discord to release user data associated with accounts posting and sharing GTA 6 leaks online. Discord confirmed this week that it had not yet received a subpoena from the company.