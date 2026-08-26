Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected

Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected

The Apple event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 August 2026 22:59 IST
Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's upcoming event carries the tagline 'Surprise and shine'

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple event is confirmed to be held on September 9 in the US
  • The company is expected to launch iPhone 18 series, Watch Series 12
  • John Ternus will take over as Apple's new CEO starting next month
Advertisement

Following weeks of speculation, Apple on Wednesday finally dropped the date of its upcoming hardware launch event. The showcase, which carries the tagline ‘Surprise and shine', is all set to kick off in the second week of September. While the Cupertino-based tech giant remains tight lipped on the upcoming announcements, the rumour mill has pointed towards an annual iPhone refresh, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models being introduced. However, that is not all; several more products across various categories are also anticipated.

In an invite posted across social media platforms, Apple revealed that its annual September launch event will take place on September 9. Similar to previous years, it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event is scheduled to begin at 10am PT, which is 10:30pm IST in India.

VoltApple Event Discussion
Explore More...

Apple ‘Surprise and Shine' Event: What Makes It Special

A major change this year could be in terms of how the showcase takes place. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Apple's hardware launch events have involved a pre-recorded stream, which is then televised even to the attendees at Apple Park. Reports, however, suggest that the tech giant may finally transition back to a completely in-person format where Apple officials announce the products in real time.

However, those watching from home will still be able to watch the Apple event live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. The event is also expected to be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices.

In addition to the event format, the upcoming event will mark a significant leadership transition at Apple.

The had company had previously announced that Tim Cook will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) later this year. The responsibility of filling the void left by the Apple veteran will fall onto John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, who is confirmed to take over as Apple CEO starting September 1, 2026.

Apple did say that Cook will remain actively involved in the company in his new role as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, particularly in areas such as engagement with global policymakers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: apple event, Apple Event 2026, Apple Surprise and Shine event, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
One-Time Investment Printers That Last for Years: Reliable Laser Printers for Businesses

Related Stories

Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  2. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Announces iPhone 18 Launch Event: Here's When It Takes Place
  4. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch
  5. Realme P4s 5G Review: A Mid-Ranger With a Flagship-Grade Display
  6. Redmi 17C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Realme P4s 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected
  2. Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services
  3. Telegram 13th Anniversary Update Brings Welcome Messages, Interactive Buttons, and More
  4. Rockstar Games Says GTA 6 Leaks Have Been 'Heartbreaking', Promises More Details Soon
  5. Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices
  6. Bitwise Launches Three Automated Portfolios Using Coinbase Tokenised US Stocks
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Again Ahead of Expected September Launch
  8. Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels
  9. RWA Deposits Rise Sharply on DeFi Platforms Despite 15% Drop in Overall DeFi Deposits
  10. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »