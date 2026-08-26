Following weeks of speculation, Apple on Wednesday finally dropped the date of its upcoming hardware launch event. The showcase, which carries the tagline ‘Surprise and shine', is all set to kick off in the second week of September. While the Cupertino-based tech giant remains tight lipped on the upcoming announcements, the rumour mill has pointed towards an annual iPhone refresh, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models being introduced. However, that is not all; several more products across various categories are also anticipated.

In an invite posted across social media platforms, Apple revealed that its annual September launch event will take place on September 9. Similar to previous years, it will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event is scheduled to begin at 10am PT, which is 10:30pm IST in India.

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A major change this year could be in terms of how the showcase takes place. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Apple's hardware launch events have involved a pre-recorded stream, which is then televised even to the attendees at Apple Park. Reports, however, suggest that the tech giant may finally transition back to a completely in-person format where Apple officials announce the products in real time.

However, those watching from home will still be able to watch the Apple event live on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. The event is also expected to be livestreamed on the Apple TV app, available on Apple and Android devices.

In addition to the event format, the upcoming event will mark a significant leadership transition at Apple.

The had company had previously announced that Tim Cook will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) later this year. The responsibility of filling the void left by the Apple veteran will fall onto John Ternus, Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, who is confirmed to take over as Apple CEO starting September 1, 2026.

Apple did say that Cook will remain actively involved in the company in his new role as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, particularly in areas such as engagement with global policymakers.