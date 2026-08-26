Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels

Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels

Instagram’s new ‘First Draft’ feature is currently rolling out to iOS devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 17:11 IST
Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels

Instagram's First Draft edits are reversible

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Instagram’s First Draft acts as an in-app editor
  • Instagram’s First Draft can also edit multi-clip montages
  • First Draft is capable of recognising silences in videos
Advertisement

Instagram has launched a new feature, namely First Draft, for creators on the platform. The feature aims to make editing videos within the app more convenient for users. First Draft is currently rolling out to select devices. It is capable of recognising various dull points in a clip and trimming them out for the user. This is said to help creators get “past the starting point”. The First Draft, as the name suggests, generates a rough edit for users, allowing them to make further edits and changes later to get the final draft. The company says that these edit points are reversible.

Instagram Launches First Draft for Creators

On Tuesday, the Meta-owned social media platform announced the launch of its new First Draft feature. The feature is currently rolling out to the Instagram for iOS app. The company says that the feature helps creators “get past the starting point” of editing their Reels. The new First Draft feature will be available within the Instagram app. As the name suggests, the new functionality is capable of generating the first draft of a Reel for users.

Instagram users can select a clip on their iPhone and use First Draft to generate an edited version of the same. The company says that the feature can recognise pauses, silences, and similar moments in a video where the creator is talking to their audience. After recognising them, First Draft will edit out these specific portions from the video, offering a rough edit of the same.

At this point, users can either choose to post the Reel as it is or make further edits. Instagram says that all the trims and edits done via First Draft are reversible to offer greater control to users over their videos. Creators can reorder, remove, adjust, or start over. The social media company claims that First Draft can adapt to different styles of videos, like multi-clip montages, talking-head videos, day-in-the-life, and more.

To access the First Draft feature on iOS, Instagram users can open the Reels gallery in the app, select one or more clips, and tap on the First Draft button placed at the bottom of the screen. Then, they can review the edit and proceed to the full video editor or post the Reel if they wish to. Alternatively, users can open the camera in Instagram, record a clip, and then tap on the First Draft button.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram First Draft, Instagram, Instagram Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Are the Best One-Time Investment Laser Printers in India
  2. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Apple Announces iPhone 18 Launch Event: Here's When It Takes Place
  4. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch
  5. Realme P4s 5G Review: A Mid-Ranger With a Flagship-Grade Display
  6. Redmi 17C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Realme P4s 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple 'Surprise and Shine' Event Set for September 9; iPhone 18 Series, Apple Watch Series 12 Expected
  2. Revolut Introduces MiCA-Compliant EURR Stablecoin to European Crypto Services
  3. Telegram 13th Anniversary Update Brings Welcome Messages, Interactive Buttons, and More
  4. Rockstar Games Says GTA 6 Leaks Have Been 'Heartbreaking', Promises More Details Soon
  5. Perplexity’s Portable Computer Launched, Brings Cloud-Like AI Agent Capabilities to Edge Devices
  6. Bitwise Launches Three Automated Portfolios Using Coinbase Tokenised US Stocks
  7. Oppo Find X10 Series Display Features Leaked Again Ahead of Expected September Launch
  8. Instagram First Draft Launched With the Ability to Automatically Trim Clips for Reels
  9. RWA Deposits Rise Sharply on DeFi Platforms Despite 15% Drop in Overall DeFi Deposits
  10. Tecno Spark Go 3 Pro India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Leaked Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »