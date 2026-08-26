Instagram has launched a new feature, namely First Draft, for creators on the platform. The feature aims to make editing videos within the app more convenient for users. First Draft is currently rolling out to select devices. It is capable of recognising various dull points in a clip and trimming them out for the user. This is said to help creators get “past the starting point”. The First Draft, as the name suggests, generates a rough edit for users, allowing them to make further edits and changes later to get the final draft. The company says that these edit points are reversible.

Instagram Launches First Draft for Creators

On Tuesday, the Meta-owned social media platform announced the launch of its new First Draft feature. The feature is currently rolling out to the Instagram for iOS app. The company says that the feature helps creators “get past the starting point” of editing their Reels. The new First Draft feature will be available within the Instagram app. As the name suggests, the new functionality is capable of generating the first draft of a Reel for users.

Instagram users can select a clip on their iPhone and use First Draft to generate an edited version of the same. The company says that the feature can recognise pauses, silences, and similar moments in a video where the creator is talking to their audience. After recognising them, First Draft will edit out these specific portions from the video, offering a rough edit of the same.

At this point, users can either choose to post the Reel as it is or make further edits. Instagram says that all the trims and edits done via First Draft are reversible to offer greater control to users over their videos. Creators can reorder, remove, adjust, or start over. The social media company claims that First Draft can adapt to different styles of videos, like multi-clip montages, talking-head videos, day-in-the-life, and more.

To access the First Draft feature on iOS, Instagram users can open the Reels gallery in the app, select one or more clips, and tap on the First Draft button placed at the bottom of the screen. Then, they can review the edit and proceed to the full video editor or post the Reel if they wish to. Alternatively, users can open the camera in Instagram, record a clip, and then tap on the First Draft button.